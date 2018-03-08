Fox to Develop Drama ‘Paradise Cove’ From Gail Berman’s Jackal Group (EXCLUSIVE)

Fox is developing a one-hour drama titled “Paradise Cove,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The network has given the project an off-cycle script development order with a penalty attached. Described as a darkly comic mystery series, it will follow Evelyn Fox as she abandons her Malibu life to start fresh in the eclectic Paradise Cove trailer park. But Evelyn’s new world is quickly upended by eccentric neighbors, risky romances, a drug ring, a “blue fish” cult, and a murder victim right under her feet.

Steve Yockey will write and executive produce, with the Jackal Group’s Gail Berman and Joe Earley also executive producing.

In addition to his work as a playwright, Yockey’s television credits include the “Scream” series at MTV and the long-running CW drama “Supernatural.” He is repped by ICM, Wet Dog Entertainment, and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher.

This marks the latest broadcast project Jackal Group has set up this pilot season. The company is co-producing the ABC comedy pilot “Man of the House” with Alyson Hannigan attached to star. It is also behind Fox projects like “8 Count,” “Surrender,” and “Spacebound,” all of which are in active development at the network. On the cable side, Jackal Group is developing “Shock Theater” at AMC, which will be directed and executive produced by Greg Nicotero.