You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fox to Develop Drama ‘Paradise Cove’ From Gail Berman’s Jackal Group (EXCLUSIVE)

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
gail berman
CREDIT: Courtesy of gail berman

Fox is developing a one-hour drama titled “Paradise Cove,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The network has given the project an off-cycle script development order with a penalty attached. Described as a darkly comic mystery series, it will follow Evelyn Fox as she abandons her Malibu life to start fresh in the eclectic Paradise Cove trailer park. But Evelyn’s new world is quickly upended by eccentric neighbors, risky romances, a drug ring, a “blue fish” cult, and a murder victim right under her feet.

Steve Yockey will write and executive produce, with the Jackal Group’s Gail Berman and Joe Earley also executive producing.

In addition to his work as a playwright, Yockey’s television credits include the “Scream” series at MTV and the long-running CW drama “Supernatural.” He is repped by ICM, Wet Dog Entertainment, and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher.

This marks the latest broadcast project Jackal Group has set up this pilot season. The company is co-producing the ABC comedy pilot “Man of the House” with Alyson Hannigan attached to star. It is also behind Fox projects like “8 Count,” “Surrender,” and “Spacebound,” all of which are in active development at the network. On the cable side, Jackal Group is developing “Shock Theater” at AMC, which will be directed and executive produced by Greg Nicotero.

More TV

  • Taylor Dearden Aubrey Peeples

    'Sweet/Vicious,' 'Nashville' Alums to Lead Carrie Brownstein Comedy Pilot at Hulu

    Fox is developing a one-hour drama titled “Paradise Cove,” Variety has learned exclusively. The network has given the project an off-cycle script development order with a penalty attached. Described as a darkly comic mystery series, it will follow Evelyn Fox as she abandons her Malibu life to start fresh in the eclectic Paradise Cove trailer park. […]

  • gail berman

    Fox to Develop Drama 'Paradise Cove' From Gail Berman's Jackal Group (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fox is developing a one-hour drama titled “Paradise Cove,” Variety has learned exclusively. The network has given the project an off-cycle script development order with a penalty attached. Described as a darkly comic mystery series, it will follow Evelyn Fox as she abandons her Malibu life to start fresh in the eclectic Paradise Cove trailer park. […]

  • LA CONFIDENTIAL Casting

    CBS' 'L.A. Confidential' Pilot Adds Mark Webber, Alana Arenas, Shea Whigham

    Fox is developing a one-hour drama titled “Paradise Cove,” Variety has learned exclusively. The network has given the project an off-cycle script development order with a penalty attached. Described as a darkly comic mystery series, it will follow Evelyn Fox as she abandons her Malibu life to start fresh in the eclectic Paradise Cove trailer park. […]

  • OJ Simpson Parole Hearing 2017

    Fox's O.J. Simpson Special Offers Jarring 'Window Into His Psychology'

    Fox is developing a one-hour drama titled “Paradise Cove,” Variety has learned exclusively. The network has given the project an off-cycle script development order with a penalty attached. Described as a darkly comic mystery series, it will follow Evelyn Fox as she abandons her Malibu life to start fresh in the eclectic Paradise Cove trailer park. […]

  • Animated cast of OUR CARTOON PRESIDENT.

    'Our Cartoon President' Gets Additional Seven-Episode Order at Showtime

    Fox is developing a one-hour drama titled “Paradise Cove,” Variety has learned exclusively. The network has given the project an off-cycle script development order with a penalty attached. Described as a darkly comic mystery series, it will follow Evelyn Fox as she abandons her Malibu life to start fresh in the eclectic Paradise Cove trailer park. […]

  • Joy Nash as Plum, Will Seefried

    AMC Sets June 4 Premiere for Dark Comedy 'Dietland'

    Fox is developing a one-hour drama titled “Paradise Cove,” Variety has learned exclusively. The network has given the project an off-cycle script development order with a penalty attached. Described as a darkly comic mystery series, it will follow Evelyn Fox as she abandons her Malibu life to start fresh in the eclectic Paradise Cove trailer park. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad