Fox’s ‘O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?’ Special Adds 5 Analysts, Including Prosecutor Christopher Darden

Fox has lined up a team of analysts for this Sunday’s special “O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?,” the network announced Wednesday.

The analyst team will consist of:

-Judith Regan: an author, editor, publisher and TV host who conducted the original 2006 O.J. Simpson interview that will be shown for the first time on Sunday.

-Christopher Darden: a 15-year veteran of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, where he was assigned to the prosecution of O.J. Simpson. An author and former Associate Professor of Law at Southwestern University School of Law, Darden served as a legal commentator for CNBC, CNN, Court TV and NBC.

-Eve Shakti Chen: a representative of the family of Nicole Brown Simpson and a friend Denise Brown, Brown Simpson’s sister.

-Rita Smith: a senior advisor to the NFL on domestic violence and sexual assault who has also served as the executive director of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence for nearly 23 years.

-Jim Clemente: a retired FBI Supervisory Special Agent/Profiler and former New York City prosecutor.

Fox announced last week that they would air the controversial special over 10 years after it was originally scheduled to air. Hosted by Soledad O’Brien, the special will feature footage from Simpson’s 2006 interview with Regan, who was fired from her role at Rupert Murdoch’s HarperCollins after Regan interviewed Simpson and agreed to publish a book, “If I Did It,” based on the interview, in which the former Buffalo Bills running back hypothesized about how he could have killed Brown Simpson and Ton Goldman, whose murders he had been acquitted of in 1994. HarperCollins ultimately did not publish the book. Corporate sibling Fox Broadcasting shelved the special after several affiliates told the network they would refuse to air it.

The new special is set to air with limited commercial interruptions. It will include domestic-violence awareness PSAs and conversations between O’Brien and a panel of experts to discuss the interview.