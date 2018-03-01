Fox to Air Unseen O.J. Simpson Interview

Fox will air a special containing footage of O.J. Simpson’s previously unseen interview with publisher Judith Regan, in which the disgraced football star hypothesizes about the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

“O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?” is set to air March 11 at 8 p.m. on the broadcast network. Hosted by Soledad O’Brien, the special will feature footage from Simpson’s 2006 interview with Regan, who was fired from her role at Rupert Murdoch’s HarperCollins after Regan interviewed Simpson and agreed to publish a book, “If I Did It,” based on the interview, in which the former Buffalo Bills running back hypothesized about how he could have killed Brown Simpson and Goldman, whose murders he had been acquitted of in 1994. HarperCollins ultimately did not publish the book. Corporate sibling fox Broadcasting shelved a special based on the interview after several affiliates told the network they would refuse to air it.

The new special is set to air with limited commercial interruptions. It will include domestic-violence awareness PSAs and conversations between O’Brien and a panel of experts to discuss the interview.

The Brown and Goldman families were said to have been notified by Fox if its intention to air the special. Their support is believed to have been key to Fox’s decision to move ahead with the program.

Simpson was released from prison last year on parole after spending a decade there in relation to a Las Vegas Armed robbery.

Fox has scheduled “O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?” to air at the same time as the premiere episode of ABC’s “American Idol” revival.