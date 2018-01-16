Fox News to Launch Documentary Series ‘Scandalous’ That Will First Examine Clinton Impeachment Process

With so many critics and pundits envisioning a potential impeachment of President Donald Trump, Fox News Channel will examine the congressional effort to impeach President Bill Clinton in 1998 and 1999 with a seven-part weekend documentary series.

The 21st Century Fox-owned cable-news outlet said it would launch “Scandalous,” a “historical documentary series” meant to chronicle the sequence of events around Clinton’s impeachment. The first installment of the series will debut on Sunday, January 21, and will examine the investigations of then-President Bill Clinton by the Office of the Independent Counsel. The one-hour program will be presented for seven consecutive weeks at 8 p.m. on Sundays, where it will go up against “CNN Newsroom” on CNN and Kasie Hunt’s “Kasie DC” on MSNBC.

A person familiar with the program said the network hopes the program will become a potential franchise and examine other moments in history.

The House of Representatives started an impeachment process against Clinton in December of 1998, on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice. He was subsequently acquitted of those charges by the Senate in February of 1999. Two other articles of impeachment failed to pass the House. He was the second President of the United States to be impeached, following Andrew Johnson. Articles of impeachment were drawn up against President Richard Nixon, but he resigned before facing them.

The Fox News series will be narrated by actor Bruce McGill, known for his work in several of director Michael Mann’s films as well as in the 1978 comedy “Animal House.” The series features interviews with more than 45 people involved with the investigation and subsequent impeachment trial. Fox News said the series will feature archival footage and records as well as never-before seen photos from the investigation.

The program is sure to stir up strong feelings among viewers and is likely to provide a sort of counter-narrative as Robert Mueller, an independent counsel currently investigating Russian interference and influence on the most recent presidential election, continues to make headlines with his queries and work.

Among those participating in the series are former Independent Counsels Kenneth Starr, Robert Fiske Jr. and Robert Ray; former members of the Office of Independent Counsel Bob Bittman, Sol Wisenberg, Julie Myers Wood and Stephen Bates; former United States Senator Joe Lieberman; current Senator Lindsey Graha; Linda Tripp, who secretly recorded her conversations with Monica Lewinsky about Monica’s relationship with the president; and Susan McDougal, who served prison time for contempt and fraud related to the Whitewater controversy.