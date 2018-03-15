Fox News Renews Deal With Shepard Smith

Shepard Smith may report some items that anger viewers of Fox News Channel, but that hasn’t kept the 21st Century Fox-owned cable-news outlet from keeping him in its lineup.

Fox News said Thursday that it signed the anchor to a new multi-year deal.

“Shepard Smith is an exemplary journalist whose skill in anchoring breaking news is unrivaled,” said Rupert Murdoch, who is the network’s executive chairman, in a statement. “His powerful storytelling on both television and digital platforms has elevated our entire news gathering process.”

Smith, who anchors most of Fox News’ breaking-news coverage, has been at the network for more than two decades.

