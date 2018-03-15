You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fox News Renews Deal With Shepard Smith

Brian Steinberg

Shepard Smith may report some items that anger viewers of Fox News Channel, but that hasn’t kept the 21st Century Fox-owned cable-news outlet from keeping him in its lineup.

Fox News said Thursday that it signed the anchor to a new multi-year deal.

Shepard Smith is an exemplary journalist whose skill in anchoring breaking news is unrivaled,” said Rupert Murdoch, who is the network’s executive chairman, in a statement. “His powerful storytelling on both television and digital platforms has elevated our entire news gathering process.”

Smith, who anchors most of Fox News’ breaking-news coverage, has been at the network for more than two decades.

    Shepard Smith may report some items that anger viewers of Fox News Channel, but that hasn't kept the 21st Century Fox-owned cable-news outlet from keeping him in its lineup. Fox News said Thursday that it signed the anchor to a new multi-year deal. "Shepard Smith is an exemplary journalist whose skill in anchoring breaking news […]

    Shepard Smith may report some items that anger viewers of Fox News Channel, but that hasn't kept the 21st Century Fox-owned cable-news outlet from keeping him in its lineup. Fox News said Thursday that it signed the anchor to a new multi-year deal. "Shepard Smith is an exemplary journalist whose skill in anchoring breaking news […]

    Shepard Smith may report some items that anger viewers of Fox News Channel, but that hasn't kept the 21st Century Fox-owned cable-news outlet from keeping him in its lineup. Fox News said Thursday that it signed the anchor to a new multi-year deal. "Shepard Smith is an exemplary journalist whose skill in anchoring breaking news […]

    Shepard Smith may report some items that anger viewers of Fox News Channel, but that hasn't kept the 21st Century Fox-owned cable-news outlet from keeping him in its lineup. Fox News said Thursday that it signed the anchor to a new multi-year deal. "Shepard Smith is an exemplary journalist whose skill in anchoring breaking news […]

    Shepard Smith may report some items that anger viewers of Fox News Channel, but that hasn't kept the 21st Century Fox-owned cable-news outlet from keeping him in its lineup. Fox News said Thursday that it signed the anchor to a new multi-year deal. "Shepard Smith is an exemplary journalist whose skill in anchoring breaking news […]

