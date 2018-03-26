Bill O’Reilly Produced New Season of Fox News’ ‘Legends and Lies’

Fox News’ “Legends and Lies” returned to the network for its third season Sunday. Unlike past seasons, Bill O’Reilly did not provide voiceover for the show. But the disgraced former opinion-show host was listed as an executive producer — his first such credit for a Fox News program since exiting the network last year amid a sexual misconduct scandal.

“Fox News has not resumed a working relationship with Bill O’Reilly” a Fox News spokesperson said Monday, adding that the series was already in production prior to O’Reilly’s departure.

O’Reilly was fired by Fox News in April after the New York Times published a report saying that the host had been involved in settlements of harassment and sexual harassment claims with five women totaling $13 million, dating back to 2002. In October, the Times reported that O’Reilly personally reached a settlement in January with former Lis Wiehl, a former Fox News legal analyst, for $32 million, a fee significantly larger than previously disclosed settlements.

Two months prior to his departure, Fox News had set a long-term contract with O’Reilly that included a salary boost, to $25 million a year from around $20 million under his previous agreement.

Season three of “Legends and Lies,” a historical documentary series from O’Reilly’s Lif of O’Reilly Productions is narrated “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade and explores the American Civil War.