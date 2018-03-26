Bill O’Reilly Produced New Season of Fox News’ ‘Legends and Lies’

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bill O'Reilly
CREDIT: MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Fox News’ “Legends and Lies” returned to the network for its third season Sunday. Unlike past seasons, Bill O’Reilly did not provide voiceover for the show. But the disgraced former opinion-show host was listed as an executive producer — his first such credit for a Fox News program since exiting the network last year amid a sexual misconduct scandal.

“Fox News has not resumed a working relationship with Bill O’Reilly” a Fox News spokesperson said Monday, adding that the series was already in production prior to O’Reilly’s departure.

O’Reilly was fired by Fox News in April after the New York Times published a report saying that the host had been involved in settlements of harassment and sexual harassment claims with five women totaling $13 million, dating back to 2002. In October, the Times reported that O’Reilly personally reached a settlement in January with former Lis Wiehl, a former Fox News legal analyst, for $32 million, a fee significantly larger than previously disclosed settlements.

Two months prior to his departure, Fox News had set a long-term contract with O’Reilly that included a salary boost, to $25 million a year from around $20 million under his previous agreement.

Season three of “Legends and Lies,” a historical documentary series from O’Reilly’s Lif of O’Reilly Productions is narrated “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade and explores the American Civil War.

More TV

  • Bill O'Reilly

    Bill O'Reilly Produced New Season of Fox News' 'Legends and Lies'

    Fox News’ “Legends and Lies” returned to the network for its third season Sunday. Unlike past seasons, Bill O’Reilly did not provide voiceover for the show. But the disgraced former opinion-show host was listed as an executive producer — his first such credit for a Fox News program since exiting the network last year amid […]

  • Fear the Walking Dead

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 4 Trailer Teases Morgan's Involvement With Clark Family

    Fox News’ “Legends and Lies” returned to the network for its third season Sunday. Unlike past seasons, Bill O’Reilly did not provide voiceover for the show. But the disgraced former opinion-show host was listed as an executive producer — his first such credit for a Fox News program since exiting the network last year amid […]

  • Gregg Araki and Steven Soderberg

    Starz Greenlights Comedy Series 'Now Apocalypse' From Gregg Araki, Steven Soderbergh

    Fox News’ “Legends and Lies” returned to the network for its third season Sunday. Unlike past seasons, Bill O’Reilly did not provide voiceover for the show. But the disgraced former opinion-show host was listed as an executive producer — his first such credit for a Fox News program since exiting the network last year amid […]

  • One Day at a Time Netflix

    'One Day at a Time' Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

    Fox News’ “Legends and Lies” returned to the network for its third season Sunday. Unlike past seasons, Bill O’Reilly did not provide voiceover for the show. But the disgraced former opinion-show host was listed as an executive producer — his first such credit for a Fox News program since exiting the network last year amid […]

  • 'Riverdale' TV show presentation

    'Riverdale' Boss Teases the Return of the Black Hood, Exploring Cheryl's Sexuality

    Fox News’ “Legends and Lies” returned to the network for its third season Sunday. Unlike past seasons, Bill O’Reilly did not provide voiceover for the show. But the disgraced former opinion-show host was listed as an executive producer — his first such credit for a Fox News program since exiting the network last year amid […]

  • ROSEANNE - Iconic comedy series ÒRoseanneÓ

    Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of March 26, 2018

    Fox News’ “Legends and Lies” returned to the network for its third season Sunday. Unlike past seasons, Bill O’Reilly did not provide voiceover for the show. But the disgraced former opinion-show host was listed as an executive producer — his first such credit for a Fox News program since exiting the network last year amid […]

  • Queer Eye Netflix

    'Queer Eye' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix, Along With Four Other Unscripted Series

    Fox News’ “Legends and Lies” returned to the network for its third season Sunday. Unlike past seasons, Bill O’Reilly did not provide voiceover for the show. But the disgraced former opinion-show host was listed as an executive producer — his first such credit for a Fox News program since exiting the network last year amid […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad