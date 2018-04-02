Fox News Says Laura Ingraham Will Return

Laura Ingraham will return to Fox News Channel, despite a spate of defections by recent advertisers.

“We cannot and will not allow voices to be censored by agenda-driven intimidation efforts,” said Jack Abernethy, co-president of the 21st Century Fox-owned cable outlet, in a statement. “We look forward to having Laura Ingraham back hosting her program next Monday when she returns from spring vacation with her children.”

The note is unusual for a corporate executive to issue on behalf of a program host, but the situation swirling around Ingraham is anything but normal. The host announced Friday on her 10 p.m. program, “The Ingraham Angle,” that she would take a planned vacation even as scrutiny of her program intensified and more sponsors announced they were moving their ads out of the show.

Ingraham set off an imbroglio Wednesday with a Twitter post mocking Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student David Hogg, one of the students who has spoken out about gun control prominently since a Feb. 14th shooting incident at the Parkland, Fla. school left 17 people dead. Her tweet linked to a report noting Hogg had been rejected from four California colleges, and also said Hogg “whines about” the rejections. In response, Hogg posted on social media a list of recent advertisers in her program culled from Media Matters, a left-leaning watchdog group, and urged followers to pressure them to remove their commercials from Ingraham’s show.

Related Jason Chaffetz, Katie Pavlich, Brian Kilmeade and Pete Hegseth to Sub for Laura Ingraham on Fox News Laura Ingraham Says She'll Take Planned Vacation Amidst Controversy

Nestle, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, TripAdvisor, Nutrish, Expedia and Hulu — a video-streaming company partly owned by Fox News parent 21st Century Fox — are among the advertisers who have said they would no longer support her program.

Media buyers said late last week that advertisers had grown nervous about being associated with the show, even as they acknowledged its sizable audience. In February, “The Ingraham Angle” drew an average of more than 2.6 million viewers, according to Nielsen. Only Fox News’ “Hannity” and “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” attracted more viewers that month. With that following — Ingraham is also a longtime radio host — advertisers could find her program difficult to ignore.

More to come…