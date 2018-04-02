Jason Chaffetz, Katie Pavlich and Pete Hegseth to Sub for Laura Ingraham on Fox News

Fox News Channel will use Laura Ingraham’s vacation this week to give more air time to three of its contributors. Jason Chaffetz, Katie Pavlich, and Pete Hegseth are expected to fill in for the host on “The Ingraham Angle,” according to the network.

They will also likely draw other kinds of viewership. A handful of advertisers ranging from Nestle to IBM have said they’ve moved their advertising out of Ingraham’s 10 p.m. hour in the wake of an ongoing controversy spurred by a Twitter post she made mocking Parkland, Florida shooting survivor David Hogg. Ingraham has since apologized, but the teenager spurned her efforts, urging his social-media followers to pressure advertisers to abandon her program.

Ingraham told viewers during her Friday-night broadcast that she was taking a pre-planned vacation with her children.

The three contributors are likely to hew close to Fox News usual primetime efforts. Chaffetz took up a contributor’s role at the 21st Century Fox network in June of last year after serving as a Republican congressman from Utah starting in 2008. Pavlich has been a Fox News contributor since 2013, and often appears on programs like “The Five” and “Outnumbered.” Hegseth, a co-host of the weekend broadcast of “Fox & Friends,” has been a contributor since 2014, and is a U.S. military veteran.