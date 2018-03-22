Fox Orders ‘Meghan Markle: An American Princess’ Ahead of Royal Wedding (EXCLUSIVE)

With interest in Meghan Markle reaching fever pitch ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry, Fox will run a two-hour special on May 11 about the American actress who is marrying into British royalty.

The documentary will feature behind-the-scenes and archival footage and purports to be the definitive look at the woman who could change the British royal family forever.

Billed as the inside story of the bride-to-be from the people who know her, the film boasts interviews with Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha, journalist and presenter Piers Morgan, Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell; and Dickie Arbiter, Queen Elizabeth II’s former press secretary.

“Since the early days of the British monarchy, right up to the present, the royal family has captivated the minds and imaginations of people across the globe,” said Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials for Fox. “With Meghan Markle on the cusp of becoming a real princess, joining the likes of Princess Kate and the late Princess Diana, this special will give viewers a unique look and insight into her journey, from her upbringing in Southern California to her wedding to Prince Harry in Windsor Castle.”

U.K.-based Spun Gold is making inroads into the U.S. and won the Fox commission. Its royal pedigree includes “The Royal House of Windsor” and specials with Prince Philip, the queen’s husband, and Prince Charles, the heir to the throne.

Daniela Neumann, managing director of Spun Gold, said: “’An American Princess’ will provide viewers with the definitive inside story of the most talked-about wedding of the year, packed with exclusive insights into how Meghan and the world’s most famous family will change each other’s lives.” Neumann added that Spun Gold has more U.S. projects in development as it expands stateside.

The indie producer made the film with Znak & Co., the trans-Atlantic production company run by Natalka Znak that recently made a U.S. pilot of Sky U.K.’s physical gameshow “Revolution,” also for Fox. Znak said that the “special promises to reveal details of Meghan’s new royal life that will amaze American audiences.”

Internationally, the Fox show will be distributed by Fox Networks Group Content Distribution. The sales effort will start in earnest at MipTV in Cannes in April.

Markle’s engagement to Harry became public in November and her departure from TV show “Suits” was announced in January. The pair will tie the knot on Saturday, May 19, at St. George’s Chapel, inside the grounds of Windsor Castle.