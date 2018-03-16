You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

U.S. and Global Deals for Fox's International Spy Drama 'Deep State'

Espionage is a global business and Mark Strong and Joe Dempsie spy thriller “Deep State” has been acquired by several international broadcasters. Epix has landed the series for the U.S., NBCUniversal for France, and DR in Denmark.

The eight-part series is first original drama from Fox Networks Group’s Europe and Africa. It will play on Fox in 50 territories in those regions. The series is produced by Endor prod. and distributed by Fox Networks Group Content Distribution, which struck the U.S. and international deals.

FNGCD will be looking to add to the sales effort at the MIPTV programming market in Cannes next month. Other deals done already include with Super Channel in Canada, and TVNZ in New Zealand.

Created by Simon Maxwell and Matthew Parkhill, who is also showrunner, the series stars Strong as Max Easton, a retired Secret Service operative and member of elite British/American team called The Section, coaxed back into the field to try to shut down an Iranian missile program.

The situation is complicated by Max’s estranged son, Harry (Dempsie), who has followed his father into the espionage world and as the series opens may have died in the line of duty.

Prentiss Fraser, MD and EVP of Fox Networks Group Content Distribution said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with a raft of A-list platforms around the world, including EPIX, the Premium Pay Television Channel as our anchor broadcaster in the U.S.”

