Fox Orders Robert Levine Drama Pilot Based on ‘Gone Baby Gone’

Fox has ordered a pilot from Robert Levine based on Dennis Lehane’s best-selling novel, “Gone Baby Gone.”

Written by Levine, the untitled one-hour drama centers on a pair of private detectives, Patrick Kenzie and Angela Gennaro, who are “armed with their wits, their street knowledge and an undeniable chemistry” as they work to right the wrongs the law can’t in the working-class Boston borough of Dorchester.

Levine and Lehane are both set to executive produce the pilot, which will be a co-production between 20th Century Fox Television and Miramax.

Levine is repped by WME. Lehane is repped by CAA.

The project is the fifth drama pilot in play for Fox’s for the 2018-19 season. The network has given previous orders to “Mixtape” from Josh Safran, as well as untitled pilots from Ilene Chaiken and Melissa Scrivner Love, and Danny Strong and David Elliot. The network is also redoing the pilot for supernatural drama “The Passage.”