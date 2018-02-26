Fox Drama Pilot Based on ‘Gone Baby Gone’ Casts Joseph Morgan in Lead Role

The Fox drama pilot based on “Gone Baby Gone” has cast “The Originals” star Joseph Morgan in one of the lead roles, Variety has confirmed.

The untitled one-hour drama centers on a pair of private detectives, Patrick Kenzie (Morgan) and Angela Gennaro, who are “armed with their wits, their street knowledge and an undeniable chemistry” as they work to right the wrongs the law can’t in the working-class Boston borough of Dorchester.

Morgan first played the character Klaus Mikaelson in The CW’s “Vampire Diaries” before reprising the role in the spinoff series “The Originals.” His other roles include appearances in films like “Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World” and “Alexander,” as well as in the series “Doc Martin” and “Casualty.”

He is repped by WME and manager Richard Konigsberg.

Casey Affleck starred as Kenzie in the 2007 film version of “Gone Baby Gone,” which was itself based on the novel of the same name by Dennis Lehane. Michelle Monaghan played Gennaro. Affleck’s brother Ben directed the film, which was his feature directorial debut. Robert Levine and Lehane are both set to executive produce the pilot, which will be a co-production between 20th Century Fox Television and Miramax. Levine will also serve as the writer.