Fox Strikes FX Programming Deals with Canal+, and HBO in Europe

Fox’s TV distribution arm has struck output deals for FX drama series with a raft of pay-TV players. Canal+ in France and HBO in Spain and the Nordics are among the buyers of the U.S. series, in deals that hand them exclusive first-run rights to upcoming FX programming.

Foxtel in Australia and Sky in New Zealand have also signed up with Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution.

The pay-TV platforms will get upcoming shows including Ryan Murphy’s musical “Pose,” Kurt Sutter’s Sons of Anarchy spin-off “Mayans MC,” and “Trust,” which will be executive produced by Danny Boyle, Simon Beaufoy and Christian Colson.

HBO and Showtime already sell programming to the likes of Sky in Europe via output deals, but this is the first time TCFTVD has packaged and marketed FX shows in this way.

“By elevating the FX brand globally, we are emulating the premium cable model and providing a portfolio of series that can be programmed and marketed together to target audiences seeking the very best in scripted content,” said Gina Brogi, president of global distribution, TCFTVD.

She added: “FX consistently delivers top quality programming from visionary creators that attracts major stars, and earns both critical acclaim and commercial success.”

Other shows included on the distribution deals announced Wednesday include John Singleton’s “Snowfall,” and Donald Sutherland and Hilary Swank-starrer “Trust.”

