Fox: Fred Savage Harassment Investigation Found ‘No Evidence of Any Wrongdoing’

Studio 20th Century Fox Television said that it found “no evidence of any wrongdoing” on the part of Fred Savage in a completed investigation into claims that the actor verbally harassed female crew members on the set of comedy series “The Grinder.”

“Fox takes all allegations of improper conduct very seriously,” a 20th Century Fox spokesperson said Wednesday. “We conducted a thorough investigation into these allegations and found no evidence of any wrongdoing on the part of Mr. Savage. We will vigorously defend against these unfounded claims.”

A former female crew member on Wednesday filed suit against Savage and Fox, claiming she was subject to “an extremely hostile work environment” created by Savage, whose “aggressive behavior, intimidation, and constant use of profanities aimed toward female employees was left unchecked.” The plaintiff, Younjoo Hwang, worked in wardrobe on the series.

“The Grinder” aired for one season on Fox, in 2015-16. The single-camera comedy starred Rob Lowe as a floundering TV star who, after his legal drama is canceled, returns to his hometown to work with his brother, played by Savage, at their family’s law firm.

Savage is currently under an overall deal at 20th Century Fox Television to develop and produce series. A former child star who was the lead on ABC’s classic family drama “The Wonder Years,” he has since become a prolific television director, helming nearly 20 episodes of “2 Broke Girls,” seven episodes of “Modern Family,” “Garfunkel and Oates,” Hulu’s “Casual,” “The Goldbergs,” “Playing House” and more. On the producing side, Savage was an exec producer on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Party Down,” “Phil of the Future” and more.