Ilene Chaiken Nabs Fox Drama Pilot Order, Steps Down as ‘Empire’ Showrunner

Fox has ordered pilots for a comedy from Erin Foster and a drama from writer-executive producer Ilene Chaiken.

The untitled drama ordered to pilot is written and executive produced by Chaiken and Melissa Scrivner Love. It follows FBI Special Agent Clementine Otis, who is in the midst of investigating a domestic terrorism threat when a personal indiscretion – an affair with a prominent general – shatters her life and threatens her career at the FBI. Now labeled “the mistress,” she begins to rebuild her personal life and professional reputation.

Chaiken was the showrunner on Fox’s top-rated series “Empire” until the midseason of the show’s current fourth season. She has stepped back from that role in order to focus on developing new projects with Brett Mahoney taking over as showrunner. She remains an executive producer on “Empire.” She re-upped her overall deal at 20th TV last summer and is currently working on the reboot of “The L Word” at Showtime.

Judy Smith will also executive produce with Obst attached to executive produce this project as well. 20th Century Fox Television will produce with 3 Arts Entertainment.

Scrivner Love previously wrote for and co-executive produced the Fox series “Rosewood.” Her other credits include “Person of Interest” and “CSI: Miami.”

Both Chaiken and Scrivner Love are repped by WME. Chaiken is also repped by 3 Arts.

The comedy is titled “Daddy Issues” and is loosely based on the life of series writer, executive producer, and star Erin Foster. It revolves around Andi (Foster) and her friendship with her playboy dad. Andi’s world is turned upside down when she discovers her dad’s fallen in love with her best friend.

Liz Merwether will executive produce with Oly Obst and Josh Lieberman. 3 Arts Entertainment will produce in association with 20th Century Fox Television.

Foster has primarily worked as an actress, most recently appearing in the series “Barely Famous.” Her other credits include “The O.C,” “The Girlfriend Experience,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” and “Without a Trace.”

Meriwether is the creator of the Fox comedy “New Girl,” which is entering its seventh and final season at the network.

Foster is repped by WME and 3 Arts. Meriwether is also repped by WME and Rise Management.