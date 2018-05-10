Fox Orders ‘Proven Innocent,’ ‘The Cool Kids’ to Series

Fox has ordered David Elliot and Danny Strong’s drama project and comedy “The Cool Kids” to series.

Formerly titled “Infamy,” “Proven Innocent” is a legal drama set in an wrongful conviction firm. Led by a fierce and fearless female lawyer with a hunger for justice, the team reopens investigations, putting their own lives in danger to exonerate the innocent that were ‘proven’ guilty. Our lead’s motivation comes from her infamous past; as a young adult she was found guilty and later exonerated in a high-profile case in which she became a tabloid sensation, household name and national celebrity. While a hero and a victim to some, her bold and bullish tactics garner her some enemies— one of whom will do anything to see her go down for a crime we know she did not commit. We will watch her defend others as she fights to maintain her own innocence.

The series stars Vincent Kartheiser, Russell Hornsby, Rachelle Lefevre, Riley Smith, Brian d’Arcy James, Clare O’Connor, Francis Guinan, Persia White, Shanesia Davis, Karin Anglin, Caitlin Mehner, Nikki M. James, Meg Thalken, and Grace Fahey

Elliot is the writer and executive producer on the project. Strong, co-creator of Fox’s hit series “Empire,” and Stacy Greenberg will also executive produce via Danny Strong Productions. Patricia Riggen directed the pilot and will also executive produce. The project is produced by Danny Strong Productions in association with 20th Century Fox Television, where Strong is set up under an overall deal.

“The Cool Kids,” is a multi-camera series that follows three guy friends in a retirement community are the top dogs until they’re blown out of the water by the newest member of the community, a female rebel whose ready to challenge their place – it’s high school with 70 somethings.

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star Charlie Day and executive producer Nick Frenkel will serve as EPs. Day and Paul Fruchbom, who co-created the series, wrote the pilot, with Fruchbom also serving as co-executive producer. Kevin Abbott–whose past credits include producing and writing for “Last Man Standing,” “Reba,” and “Roseanne”– will executive produce and serve as showrunner. Don Scardino serves as director and EP. Twentieth Century Fox Television will produce in association with FX Productions. Vicki Lawrence, Martin Mull, David Alan Grier, and Leslie Jordan star.

The shows mark Fox’s second and third series order for the 2018-2019 season. On Tuesday, the network gave out a series order for an adaptation of Justin Cronin’s “The Passage,” about a secret government medical facility experimenting with a dangerous virus that could either cure all disease or cause the downfall of the human race. Fox previously renewed the shows “911,” “Empire,” “The Gifted,” “The Orville,” “The Resident,” and “The Simpsons.”