Fox Orders Legal Drama Pilot From David Elliot and Danny Strong

Fox has ordered a new legal drama pilot from David Elliot and Danny Strong.

The currently untitled project has Elliot attached to write and executive producer and Strong attached to executive produce. The project hails from Danny Strong Prods. in association with 20th Century Fox Television and also has Stacy Greenberg attached as executive producer.

The one-hour drama is set in a wrongful conviction law firm. Led by a “fierce and female lawyer with a hunger for justice,” whose motivation comes from an “infamous past,” the legal team within the firm reopens investigations, putting their own lives in danger to exonerate the innocent that were “proven” guilty.

The lead character’s past backstory is that as a young adult she was found guilty and later exonerated in a high-profile case in which she became a tabloid sensation, household name and national celebrity. While a hero and a victim to some, her bold and bullish tactics garner her some enemies— one of whom will do anything to see her go down for a crime we know she did not commit. The series will see her defend others as she fights to maintain her own innocence.

This is the third new drama pilot Fox has ordered for the 2018-19 season, joining Josh Safran’s “Mixtape” and an untitled project from Ilene Chaiken and Melissa Scrivner. It is the eighth new pilot the network has ordered overall.

This is also the third Fox pilot order to center on a female lead. Chaiken and Scrivner’s project follows a female FBI Special Agent investigating domestic terrorism, while Erin Foster’s “Daddy Issues,” which is loosely based on her own life, revolves on a single woman in her 30s who refuses to settle down.

Elliot was a supervising producer on History Channel’s “Knightfall.” Strong co-created “Empire,” which has been on Fox since 2015 and is currently in its fourth season.

Elliot is repped by WME and Strong is repped by CAA.