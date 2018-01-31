Fox Orders Comedy ‘Dan the Weatherman’ From ‘Last Man Standing’ EPs to Pilot

Fox has ordered a pilot for a single-camera comedy that boasts two former executive producers from the popular ABC sitcom “Last Man Standing.”

The series is titled “Dan the Weatherman.” After getting fired from his cushy job as a weatherman at the local TV station, Dan finds it’s not enough to be a charming white man in this world. He reluctantly ends up at the neighboring Spanish TV station.

Steve Dildarian will write and executive produce, with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements also executive producing via their Tomorrow Studios banner. Dildarian is the creator of the HBO animated series “The Life & Times of Tim,” in addition to voicing the main character.

Adelstein and Clements served as executive producers on “Last Man Standing,” as well as shows like “Aquarius” and “Cristela.” They will also executive produce the upcoming “Snowpiercer” series for TNT. Adelstein was also an executive producer on the Fox show “Prison Break.”

20th Century Fox Television will produce with Tomorrow Studios.

This marks one of very few single-camera comedy pilot orders for the broadcast networks for the 2018-2019 season. Of the comedies ordered to pilot by Fox thus far, only the Vali Chandrasekaran-Lee Daniels series “Our People” is a single-cam.