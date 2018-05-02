Fox Orders Off-Cycle Comedy Pilot From Rob Rosell, Rob McElhenney

Fox has ordered an off-cycle comedy pilot from Rob McElhenney and Rob Rosell, Variety has learned.

The untitled multi-camera series follows a woman, her ex-husband, and her new wife work together to raise a family in middle America. McElhenney and Rosell will serve as writers and executive producers on the project. McElhenney is one of the co-creators and stars of the hit FX comedy “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” on which Rosell previously served as a writer and executive producer. Fellow “It’s Always Sunny” co-stars Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton will also executive produce, along with “It’s Always Sunny” executive producer Nick Frenkel. 20th Century Fox Television, where Rosell is under an overall deal, will produce.

The network had previously given the project a pilot production commitment. It will be in consideration for a potential mid-season launch.

Rosell most recently worked as a writer and producer on the Fox shows “The Mick,” which stars “It’s Always Sunny’s” Kaitlin Olson, and “New Girl.”

This marks the second pilot McElhenney, Day, Howerton, and Frenkel have set up at Fox this year. The team previously landed a pilot order for the multi-cam “Cool Kids,” which follows three male friends living in a retirement community. Day co-wrote that pilot with Paul Fruchbom, and executive produces with his fellow “It’s Always Sunny” colleagues.

McElhenney, Day and Howerton are repped by WME, 3 Arts, and Sloane Offer. Rosell is repped by UTA and Hansen Jacobson.