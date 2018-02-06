Fox Orders Off-Cycle Comedy Pilot ‘Bless This Mess’ From Lake Bell, Liz Meriwether

Fox has ordered the comedy “Bless This Mess” from Liz Meriwether and Lake Bell to pilot.

The single-camera comedy will be an off-cycle pilot, with shooting scheduled to begin in June. Bell will co-star as one half of a newlywed couple who give up their drab and unfulfilling lives in New York and moves to Nebraska to live a simpler life. It doesn’t work out like they planned.

Meriwether and Bell will serve as writers and executive producers, with Bell also attached to direct in addition to starring. Katherine Pope will also executive produce, with 20th Century Fox Television producing.

Meriwether created the hit Fox comedy “New Girl,” which is preparing to go into its seventh and final season. This project marks her second pilot order this year at Fox and her third overall. She is also an executive producer on the Fox single-cam “Daddy Issues” as well as the co-creator of the ABC comedy pilot “Single Parents,” the latter of which is also executive produced by Pope.

Bell made her feature directorial debut with the 2013 film “In a World…” which she also wrote and starred in the lead role. As an actress, she lends her voice to the Netflix series “BoJack Horseman” and has previously been seen in shows like “Boston Legal,” “How to Make It in America,” and “Children’s Hospital.” She also guest starred in an episode of “New Girl” in 2011.

Meriwether is repped by WME and Rise Management. Bell is repped by UTA and The Burstein Company.