Fox 2018 Fall Schedule: ‘Last Man Standing’ Returns to Fridays, ‘9-1-1’ Shifts to Mondays

“Last Man Standing” is planting its feet once again on Friday nights.

The Tim Allen comedy will return to its longtime perch at the end of the week in its return to television, this time on Fox — one of only three new scripted-series entries in the fall schedule that the broadcast network unveiled Monday. The multicam comedy, produced by 20th Century Fox Television, was canceled by ABC at the end of the 2016-17 season.

“Last year when ‘Last Man Standing’ was canceled, we really looked for an oppotunity to move it to our schedule and we just didn’t have the right show to pair it with, we didn’t have the right opportunity for it,” Gary Newman, CEO of Fox Television Group, told reporters on a conference call Monday. He added, “Kind of emboldened by what we saw with ‘Reoseanne,’ we saw an opportunity to pair those to shows together on Friday night,” where “Lat Man Standing” will lead into new multicam “The Cool Kids.”

“Thursday Night Football” takes over the most competitive night of the week after Fox closed a deal earlier this year for a $660 million-per-year deal to carry five seasons of the NFL franchise, which last year saw its schedule split between CBS and NBC. On a cenference call Monday with reporters, Fox Sports president and CEO Eric Shanks announced that Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will serve as announcers for “Thursday Night Football,” adding to their duties as the Fox’s lead Sunday NFL analysts.

Making way for “Thursday Night Football,” sophomore dramas “The Resident” and “9-1-1” will take over Mondays at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., respectively. “9-1-1,” which takes over the 9 p.m. Monday timeslot, relocates from Wednesdays, where it premiered at midseason to strong ratings. It is one of the last Fox projects developed by executive producer Ryan Murphy, who earlier this year bolted studio 20th Century Fox for an overall deal at Netflix valued at more than $100 million. Medical drama “The Resident” stay on the night where it launched.

Moving from Mondays to Tuesdays is Fox’s X-Men-inspired drama “The Gifted,” also entering its second season. Warner Bros. police drama “Lethal Weapon” will occupy the 9 p.m. Tuesday slot, having received a last-minute renewal order as producers scrambled to replace lead Clayne Crawford. On Wednedays, Fox will keep in place last year’s combo of Lee Daniels-produced music dramas “Empire” and “Star.”

“Last Man Standing” will kick off a Friday-night lineup that includes new comedy “The Cool Kids” and unscripted mainstay “Hell’s Kitchen.” Sunday nights coming out of NFL football will begin with “The Simpsons” followed by “Bob’s Burgers,” “Family Guy,” and freshman live-action comedy “Rel.”

Freshman dramas “The Passage” and “Proven Innocent” will be held for midseason, as will “Cosmos: Possible Worlds,” a followup to the documentary-series hit “Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey.” Fox’s live version of the musical “Rent” is also slated for midseason.

Also being held until midseason is Seth MacFarlane’s sci-fi drama “The Orville,” which will premiere in Dec. 30 with a Sunday-night debut, then move to Thursday nights following the end of “Thursday Night Football.” The final season of Warner Bros. superhero drama “Gotham” will also premiere at midseason.

Walden added that the network hasn’t made a decision yet on the fates of freshman comedies “Ghosted” and “L.A. to Vegas.” The former still has season-one episodes left to air, currently scheduled for July.

View Fox’s fall schedule below:

FOX FALL 2018 SCHEDULE

(All Times ET/PT)

MONDAY

8:00-9:00 PM THE RESIDENT

9:00-10:00 PM 9-1-1

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM THE GIFTED

9:00-10:00 PM LETHAL WEAPON

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM EMPIRE

9:00-10:00 PM STAR

THURSDAY

8:00 PM-CC ET/ THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

FRIDAY

8:00-8:30 PM LAST MAN STANDING (all-new episodes)

8:30-9:00 PM THE COOL KIDS (new series)

9:00-10:00 PM HELL’S KITCHEN

SATURDAY

7:00-10:30 PM FOX SPORTS SATURDAY: FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL

SUNDAY

7:00-7:30 PM NFL ON FOX

7:30-8:00 PM THE OT

8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS

8:30-9:00 PM BOB’S BURGERS

9:00-9:30 PM FAMILY GUY

9:30-10:00 PM REL (new series)