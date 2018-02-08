Thomas Lennon Books Guest Role on ‘For The People’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Thomas Lennon will appear on “For The People” this spring, Variety has learned exclusively.

Lennon will play Freddie Morris, a self-made New York vigilante in the sixth episode of the ABC legal drama that comes from Paul William Davies.

“It’s such a powerful episode for me because Thomas Lennon, who played the vigilante was so funny and so amazing that you really felt for this guy who thought he was saving lives and protecting our city,” star Britt Robertson told Variety during a set visit earlier this month. “Everything he has is sort of wrapped up in taking care of people and the injustices.”

“For The People” is set in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and follows a group of young public defenders and attorneys as they see a range of cases. The series, which comes from Shondaland, premieres Mar. 13.

Lennon has recently appeared in an arc on Fox drama “Lethal Weapon” as well as in Netflix comedy “Santa Clarita Diet.” Previously he starred in the CBS reboot of “The Odd Couple” and most famously, “The State” and “Reno 911!”

Lennon is repped by UTA.