TV Ratings: ‘For the People’ Sinks Even Lower in Week 2

ABC’s freshman Shondaland legal drama “For the People” failed to improve on its lackluster premiere ratings last week on Tuesday night.

Airing at 10 p.m., “For the People” averaged a 0.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.7 million viewers. That is down double digits from last week’s series premiere, which drew an anemic 0.8 and 3.2 million viewers. It was also the only ABC show not to improve week-to-week for the night, with all of ABC’s Tuesday comedies (“The Middle,” “Fresh Off the Boat,” and “Black-ish”) bouncing back from lows last week.

On NBC, “The Voice” (2.1, 10.8 million) was even. Freshman drama “Rise” (1.1, 5.5 million) was down slightly in the demo in its second week but otherwise held up well. “Chicago Med” (1.2, 6.9 million) also saw a small drop in the demo.

On Fox, “LA to Vegas” (0.6, 2.2 million) was down slightly in the demo, while “The Mick” (0.7, 2.1 million) was up slightly in both measures.

For The CW, a new episode of “Black Lightning” (0.5, 1.5 million) was even.

CBS aired only repeats.

NBC won the night with a 1.5 rating and 7.7 million viewers. ABC was second in the demo with a 0.9 but third in total viewers with 3.7 million. CBS was third in the demo with a 0.7 but second in viewers with 6.99 million. Fox was fourth overall with a 0.6 and 2.2 million. The CW averaged a 0.4 and 1.3 million.