‘Fleabag’ Team to Develop Romantic-Comedy Series With Entertainment One

Vicky Jones and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are developing a new series titled “Run” with Entertainment One (eOne).

Jones and Waller-Bridge will produce under their DryWrite banner. It marks the first time DryWrite has produced a television series, having previously produced multiple theatrical productions.

“Run” is described as a romantic-comedic-thriller about ex-lovers who made a pact 15 years ago that if they ever needed to escape life, they could send each other a simple text message – “RUN” – and disappear together. Jones wrote the series with Waller-Bridge appearing in a recurring role. The pair will executive produce alongside Emily Leo of Wigwam Films. Carolyn Newman and Polly Williams will serve as executives in charge for eOne.

Jones and Waller-Bridge received international acclaim for “Fleabag,” a darkly comic BBC series starring Waller-Bridge that was acquired by Amazon in 2016. The series is based on Waller-Bridge’s play of the same name, which Jones directed. Jones’s other credits include directing the play “Mydidae” and writing “Touch” and “The One.” Waller-Bridge’s other credits include an upcoming role in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” as well as roles in “Broadchurch,” “The Cafe,” and “The Iron Lady.”

Mark Gordon, eOne’s president and chief content officer of film, television, and digital, announced “Run” at the company’s annual Drama Preview in London on Thursday.

“We are thrilled to partner with the incredible team at eOne and Emily Leo to bring this bad-ass romantic comedy thriller to life,” Jones said. “In eOne we found a team passionate about storytelling and committed to making standout television for audiences around the world.”

Jones and Waller-Bridge are repped by UTA in the U.S. Jones is repped by United Artists, and Waller-Bridge is repped by Hatton McEwan Penford and Independent in the U.K.