‘First Wives Club’ Reboot Lands Series Order at Paramount Network

“The First Wives Club” reboot has been ordered to series at Paramount Network, Variety has learned.

The order comes less than two weeks after the network ordered the project to pilot. The half-hour comedy is based on the 1996 Paramount film of the same name, which was itself based on the 1992 book of the same name by Olivia Goldsmith. It will follow a group of New York women who band together after their marriages fall apart, and who find strength in their sisterhood and a little revenge. Paramount Network has ordered 10 half-hour episodes.

Tracy Oliver, who co-wrote the screenplay for the hit comedy film “Girls Trip,” will write and executive produce. Karen Rosenfelt will also executive produce along with Scott Rudin. Tony Hernandez of JAX Media will also serve as executive producer. Brad Gardner will serve as the executive in charge of production and will oversee the project for the network. Paramount Television will produce. Production will begin in New York City this summer with the series slated to debut on in 2019.

“Tracy Oliver is a brilliant writer and the perfect visionary to bring this unforgettable story from the big screen to the small screen in a fresh and contemporary way,” said Keith Cox, president of development and production for Paramount Network, TV Land, and CMT.

The project had originally been in development at fellow Viacom network TV Land before moving over to Paramount Network.

“’Girls Trip’ was one of the funniest comedies in recent memory and we know Tracy will breathe new life, and some serious laughs, into these beloved ‘First Wives Club’ characters,” said Amy Powell, president of Paramount TV.

Spike TV was rebranded as Paramount Network in January. The network has already launched the limited series “Waco” starring Taylor Kitsch as cult leader David Koresh and will air the Kevin Costner-led drama “Yellowstone” and the Alicia Silverstone comedy “American Woman” starting in June. Paramount Network also airs the comedy series “Nobodies,” which previously aired on TV Land. Spike originals like “Ink Master,” “Lip Sync Battle,” and “Bar Rescue” all still air on Paramount Network as well.