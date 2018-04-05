‘First Wives Club’ Series Reboot Gets Pilot Order at Paramount Network

Paramount Network has given a pilot order to a series reboot of “The First Wives Club,” Variety has confirmed.

The half-hour comedy is based on the 1996 Paramount film of the same name, which was itself based on the 1992 book of the same name by Olivia Goldsmith. It will follow a group of New York women who band together after their marriages fall apart, and who find strength in their sisterhood and a little revenge. Tracy Oliver, who co-wrote the screenplay for the hit comedy film “Girls Trip,” will write and executive produce. Karen Rosenfelt will also executive produce along with Scott Rudin. Paramount Television will produce.

The project had originally been in development at fellow Viacom network TV Land before moving over to Paramount Network.

Spike TV was rebranded as Paramount Network in January. The network has already launched the limited series “Waco” starring Taylor Kitsch as cult leader David Koresh and will air the Kevin Costner-led drama “Yellowstone” and the Alicia Silverstone comedy “American Woman” starting in June. Paramount Network also airs the comedy series “Nobodies,” which previously aired on TV Land. Spike originals like “Ink Master,” “Lip Sync Battle,” and “Bar Rescue” all still air on Paramount Network as well.

