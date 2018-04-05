Nicole Kidman Shares First Photo of Meryl Streep on ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2

Meryl Streep has officially arrived in Monterey to join the cast of “Big Little Lies” for Season 2.

With the filming of the second season of the hit HBO series underway, Steep began shooting scenes as Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgard) and mother-in-law of Nicole Kidman’s character. Streep’s involvement with the series was announced in January.

Kidman posted a picture on Instagram of Streep alongside Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti, who play her on-screen twin boys Josh and Max Wright. The caption said, “First day on the set with Meryl and ‘my’ darling boys! #BigLittleLies.”

The cast of “Big Little Lies” has expanded for the upcoming season, with new and returning characters scheming and spreading rumors in the California town. Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, Adam Scott, Iain Armitage, Jeffrey Nordling, and James Tupper are all set to return for the hit show’s second season.

Kathryn Newton, Robin Weigert, Sarah Sokolovic, and Merrin Dungey will also reprise their characters, with Newton and Sokolovic being added as series regulars and Dungey and Weigert having recurring roles.

In addition to Streep, Crystal Fox and Mo McRae have also been added to the drama as Elizabeth Howard and Michael Perkins respectively. Fox will be a series regular, while McRae will have a recurring spot.

“Big Little Lies” premiered in early 2017 and went on to dominate the awards season, picking up eight Emmy Awards. HBO has yet to announce a premiere date for Season 2.