First Look: ‘Victoria’ Star Jenna Coleman in BBC’s ‘The Cry’

Production has begun in Melbourne, Australia on psychological drama “The Cry,” starring “Victoria” actress Jenna Coleman. The BBC also released first look images for the four-part drama which is produced by Synchronicity Films for BBC One.

Co-starring Ewen Leslie the new drama sees Coleman star as a woman travelling with her husband and baby from Scotland to Australia to visit his mother (Stella Gonet) and fight for custody of his daughter (Markella Kavenagh) against his Australian ex-wife (Asher Keddie). But when they arrive in Australia the couple face a tragedy that changes their lives and marriage.

Directed by Glendyn Ivin, “The Cry” marks the first scripted television commission for Scottish production company Synchronicity. It is also filming in Glasgow. As well as Gonet, Kavenagh and Keddie newly announced cast members also includes Sophie Kennedy Clark, Alex Dimitriades and Shareena Clanton.

Synchronicty’s Claire Mundell, who serves as executive producer, said: “The start of shooting marks an incredible moment for our company as we start production on what is a truly international drama with Scottish roots.”

“The Cry” is written by Jacquelin Perske, whose previous credits include Rowan Woods’ film “Little Fish” starring Cate Blanchett, from a novel by Helen FitzGerald.  It is produced by Brian Kaczynski. Mundell executive produces alongside the BBC’s Elizabeth Kilgarriff and Gaynor Holmes.

DRG hold distribution rights to the show, which will be broadcast in Australia by ABC.

