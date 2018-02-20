First Look: ‘Das Boot’ Series Setting Sail

“Das Boot” is about to set sail after principal photography wrapped on the $32.8 million TV epic. Filming in Malta brought a 105-day shoot to an end, and the German, French, and English-language series bows on paycaster Sky in late-2018. Bavaria Fiction, Sky Deutschland, and Sonar Entertainment produced the eight-parter. Pictured, left to right: August Wittgenstein, Rick Okon, Franz Dinda.

“Das Boot” is set in the fall of 1942, months after Wolfgang Petersen’s 1981 movie ended. The tide is turning against the German war effort after the Allies solve the Enigma code and opposition to the Nazis intensifies. It tells dual stories: there is the journey of the U-boat, and the story of the Resistance movement in La Rochelle. The multilingual series was filmed in German, French and English.

Lizzie Caplan and Vicky Krieps (pictured, below) also star. The cast also includes Jonathan Zaccaϊ (“Robin Hood”), Leonard Scheicher (“Finsterworld”), Robert Stadlober (“Summer Storm”), Franz Dinda (“The Cloud”), and Stefan Konarske (“The Young Karl Marx”). German filmmaker Andreas Prochaska (“The Dark Valley”) directed.