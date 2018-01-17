‘Fire and Fury’ to Be Adapted Into TV Series

Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” is being eyed for an adaptation into a television series, Variety has confirmed.

Endeavor Content has purchased the film and television rights to the book, which goes inside the first year of Donald Trump’s presidency. It largely portrays Trump as unprepared for the enormity of his office, and that he is unable to focus his attention on policy details. The book also includes quotes from former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who referred to the 2016 meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer as “treasonous.” Bannon eventually resigned his position at Breitbart News over the furor caused by his statements.

The book proved to be an immediate best-seller and was sold out at bookstores in several major cities the day it was released.

No studio is currently attached to the project. Wolff will serve as an executive producer on the project with former BBC executive Michael Jackson also producing.

Trump has repeatedly attacked the book as being false, saying in a statement on Jan. 10, “We are going to take a strong look at our country’s libel laws so that when somebody says something that is false and defamatory about a person, that person will have meaningful recourse in our courts.” Wolff said that he based the book on more than 200 interviews, and had access to the White House and Trump himself.

Multiple projects related to Trump and his presidency are on the television landscape already. Comedy Central currently airs the series “The President Show,” which stars Anthony Atamanuik as Trump. Showtime is also preparing to release the animated series “Our Cartoon President,” which is executive produced by Stephen Colbert.

Endeavor Content was formed in October, combining the film financing and scripted TV sales operations of WME and IMG. Shortly thereafter, Endeavor formed a scripted drama agreement with Chernin Entertainment, under which Endeavor will handle international sales and offer advisory services to Chernin Entertainment, which will handle production of all projects.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke this news

