Filippa Wallestam Appointed CEO of MTG Sweden

Filippa Wallestam, the current head of Nordic entertainment operations at MTG, has been appointed CEO of Modern Times Group Sweden.

The appointment follows MTG’s announcement that the company will split into two separate businesses, MTG and Nordic Entertainment Group.

As CEO of MTG Sweden, Wallestam will continue to develop MTG’s activities in broadcasting, digital communication and content production. Wallestam will report to Anders Jensen, EVP and CEO of MTG Nordic Entertainment, which encompasses TV channel TV3, satellite-TV platform Viasat and streaming service Viaplay, as well as production outfit Nice Entertainment and distribution banner DRG.

The banner’s original drama credits include “Veni Vidi Vici” (pictured), “Black Lake” and “Swedish Dicks.”

“As head of Nordic entertainment operations and member of our Nordic leadership team, Wallestam has played a vital role in MTG’s success story in the Nordic region. She has outstanding strategic abilities and knows our business like the back of her hand,” said Jensen.

Wallestam said: “MTG’s Nordic business operates in one of the world’s most competitive markets…and “MTG’s capacity for continuous renewal and our entrepreneurial culture position us very well to continue growing and to reinforce our position.”

The exec joined MTG in June 2014 as head of strategy for MTG’s free-TV and radio businesses in Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

