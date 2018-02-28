Felix Mallard to Star Opposite Damon Wayans Jr. in CBS Comedy Pilot

Australian actor Felix Mallard has been cast opposite Damon Wayans Jr. in the CBS comedy pilot from Tim McAuliffe and Austen Earl.

The untitled multi-camera series centers on a 30-something couple, with Wayans Jr set as the husband. Tired of their mundane life, they start to reconnect with their younger, cooler selves when an emerging pop star is drawn to their super normal suburban life and moves in to their home.

Mallard will play Cooper, described as a sweet, charming small town kid turned music superstar. Cooper is a very positive guy who sees the good in everyone and everything, as well as being effortlessly cool and youthfully naïve.

Mallard previously starred in the Australian series “Neighbours” as Ben Kirk. He is repped by Echo Lake Entertainment, Australia’s Linsten Management, and Stone Genow.

Both McAuliffe and Earl will serve as writers and executive producers. Ben Winston–writer and executive producer on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” and part of Corden’s Fulwell 73 production company– will executive produce along with 3 Arts Entertainment’s Michael Rotenberg and Jonathan Berry. CBS Television Studios will produce. Earl and Fulwell 73 are under overall deals at CBS Television Studios.