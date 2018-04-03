‘Felicity’ Reunion, ‘Mayans MC,’ ‘Wynonna Earp’ Added to ATX Television Festival

ATX Television Festival has announced another block of programming for it’s seventh annual event taking place in Austin, Texas, June 7-10. Among the series added are a “Felicity” reunion, a celebration of the classic “TGIF” comedies via Hulu and the world premiere of “Mayans MC” from FX.

Marcy Carsey was also announced as the recipient of this year’s ATX Award in Television Excellence.

“Felicity” star Keri Russell will be in attendance on the panel (and she will also appear on a final season of “The Americans” panel). She will be joined by cast members Scott Speedman, Tangi Miller, Amanda Foreman, Amy Jo Johnson and Ian Gomez, as well as director-producer Lawrence Trilling. The panel is co-presented by Entertainment Weekly and additional panelists may be announced at a later date.

ATX has also announced the festival will host the world premiere of “Mayans MC” with co-creators Kurt Sutter and Elgin James, executive producer and director Norberto Barba and to-be-announced cast members. Showing an exclusive clip ahead of the panel on June 8, the event will kick off festivities at the Republic of Texas Motorcycle Rally in downtown Austin. Both events coincide every year, but this is the first year they will officially be brought together. This Q&A panel will be open to ATX attendees and VIP guests of the rally and held at the historic Paramount Theatre.

HBO, which was previously announced to be premiering “Sharp Objects” on opening night of the festival, is adding “High Maintenance” and “Crashing” to their offerings. “High Maintenance” co-creator Katja Blichfeld, co-creator and star Ben Sinclair and executive producer Russell Gregory will attend, as will “Crashing” creator and star Pete Holmes.

Syfy and IDW Ent. will present a panel for “Wynonna Earp” with creator and showrunner Emily Andras and stars Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, and Katherine Barrell. They will present a first look at the third season of the show ahead of its summer premiere and discusses the series’ impact in the genre world.

Hulu is bringing a special “TGIHulu!” panel to the festival, celebrating their library programming from the 1990s “TGIF” comedy block. “Boy Meets World” star Ben Savage and producer Michael Jacobs, “Perfect Strangers” star Bronson Pinchot, “Family Matters” and “Step By Step” executive producer William Bickley, “Family Matters” star Kellie Shanygne Williams and “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” creator Nell Scovell will discuss “what it was like to be at the center of a pop-culture phenomenon, the enduring popularity of the ‘TGIF’ brand, and what it means to have an entirely new generation of viewers tuning in more than 20 years later.”