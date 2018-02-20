Federation Entertainment Sells ‘Bad Banks’ Across Europe, U.K., Australia (EXCLUSIVE)

Federation Entertainment has scored a raft of sales on “Bad Banks,” a six-part thriller written by Oliver Kienle (“Stronger Than Blood”) in the run up to its premiere at the Berlinale Series.

Set in the ruthless world of international finance and the stock market, the series has been picked up by HBO Europe for Central Europe and Scandinavia, Channel 4’s Walter Presents for the UK, RTE for Ireland, Sundance TV Iberia for Spain and Portugal, RTP for Portugal, SBS for Australia and Rialto for New Zealand. Federation Entertainment is closing more deals.

“Bad Banks” was directed by Christian Schwochow (“Paula”) and toplines Paula Beer (“Frantz”), Désirée Nosbusch, Tobias Moretti, Barry Atsma and Jean-Marc Barr. The series, which was partly shot in Berlin, was produced by Germany’s Letterbox Filmproduktion and Luxembourg’s Iris Production with the participation of ZDF and ARTE.

The first two episodes of the show will screen at Berlin Film Festival as part of the Berlinale Series on Wednesday.

“Bad Banks” was previously showcased at the MIPDrama Screenings in 2017 in the “Work in Progress” section.

Federation Entertainment holds world rights for the series outside of France and Germany.