Federation Entertainment Boards Flemish Crime Drama ‘Undercover’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Pascal Breton’s Federation Entertainment has acquired second-window worldwide distribution rights to “Undercover,” the Flemish crime thriller series which will make its world premiere at the inaugural edition of Canneseries, the international series festival set in the French Riviera town.

Federation Ent. also has French first TV window rights. Prior to Federation Entertainment’s involvement, Netflix had already boarded “Undercover” in development and picked up first window rights outside of Belgium, the German-speaking world and France. Flemish-Belgian broadcaster VRT, the series’ primary broadcaster, and German pubcaster ZDF, its co-producer, will be premiering the Dutch-language series, respectively. Netflix also has second-window TV rights in France, German-speaking territories and Belgium.

Inspired by several real-life events, “Undercover” centers around Ferry Bouman, a major ecstasy producer whose luxurious life on the Dutch-Belgian border begins to unravel when two undercover agents – jointly missioned by Belgian and Dutch police forces — start moving in on his operation to shut down his network. “Undercover” stars Tom Waes (“New Texas”) and Anna Drijver (“Love Life”).

The series, which was created and written by Nico Moolenaar (“Missing Persons Unit”), Bart Uytdenhouwen and Piet Matthys, is set in the Flanders province of Limburg which has a growing reputation as a Mecca for synthetic drugs. Eshref Reybrouck and Frank Devos directed the series which is now in post.

“Undercover” was produced by leading Flemish producer De Mensen for local broadcaster VRT. Pieter Van Huyck, Ivy Vahhaecke and Jan Theys take producer credits. The series is being backed by Dutch FilmWorks, Good Friends, Gardner and Domm, Gallop Tax Shelter and the Belgian tax shelter.

The complex financing structure, more akin to film finance, is typical of international’s new TV landscape where companies and broadcasters’ seek multiple partners to endow scripted drama projects with the budgets their stories require, and tap into their partners expertise in creating high-profile series which will stand out in a crowded and highly competitive market.

Netflix’s also often boards early in development, and is a valuable partner in creative not just financial terms, international producers attest.

Set from early indications to be one of the most active of high-profile European players at MipTV and Canneseries, Federation Entertainment will start selling “Undercover” at MipTV, the international TV sales market running alongside Canneseries.

Based both in Paris and Los Angeles, Federation Entertainment boasts a slate of high-profile series including Eric Rochant’s spy thriller drama “The Bureau” and “Marseille,” Netflix’s first French-language original series, as well as the hit Israeli thriller “Hostages” and the German financial thriller “Bad Banks,” one of the most prominent titles at last month’s Berlin Series Days.