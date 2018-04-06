Federation Entertainment Boards Fabrice Gobert’s Drama Series ‘Mytho’ With Marina Hands (EXCLUSIVE)

Pascal Breton’s Federation Entertainment has acquired international rights to “Mytho,” a series drama which will be directed by Fabrice Gobert, the creator of Canal Plus’s hit supernatural series “The Returned.”

The series is being produced by Bruno Nahon at Unité de Production. The well-seasoned French producer is behind a flurry of critically acclaimed films, notably Cyril Mennegun’s “Louise Wimmer,” Nabil Ayouch’s “Razzia,” and series such as “Ainsi soient-ils” (“Churchmen”) which is one of Arte’s most popular series.

“Mytho,” which comprises six one-hour episodes, will topline French actress Marina Hands (“Tell no one,””Lady Chatterley”) as Elvira, a loving and caring wife who finds herself on the edge of a burnout. One day, she starts suspecting her husband of having an affair and on the spur of the moment, she pretends that she is sick — a small white lie that will have huge consequences.

“Mytho” has been commissioned by Franco-German network Arte. Breton and Lionel Uzan at Federation Entertainment are co-producing with Arte France.

“Mytho” was written by Anne Berest, a novelist who recently worked on Canal Plus’s woman-driven series “Paris etc.” The well-established crew includes production designer Colombe Raby, who is Xavier Dolan’s long-time collaborator and just worked on “My Life with John R. Donovan.

The rest of the cast will be announced shortly. The series will start shooting in mid-May near Paris.

At MipTV, Federation Entertainment will also start selling “Undercover,” the Flemish crime thriller series which is set to make its world premiere at Canneseries.