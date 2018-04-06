You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Federation Entertainment Boards Fabrice Gobert’s Drama Series ‘Mytho’ With Marina Hands (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Copyright Jean-Claude Moireau

Pascal Breton’s Federation Entertainment has acquired international rights to “Mytho,” a series drama which will be directed by Fabrice Gobert, the creator of Canal Plus’s hit supernatural series “The Returned.”

The series is being produced by Bruno Nahon at Unité de Production. The well-seasoned French producer is behind a flurry of critically acclaimed films, notably Cyril Mennegun’s “Louise Wimmer,” Nabil Ayouch’s “Razzia,” and series such as “Ainsi soient-ils” (“Churchmen”) which is one of Arte’s most popular series.

“Mytho,” which comprises six one-hour episodes, will topline French actress Marina Hands (“Tell no one,””Lady Chatterley”) as Elvira, a loving and caring wife who finds herself on the edge of a burnout. One day, she starts suspecting her husband of having an affair and on the spur of the moment, she pretends that she is sick — a small white lie that will have huge consequences.

“Mytho” has been commissioned by Franco-German network Arte. Breton and Lionel Uzan at Federation Entertainment are co-producing with Arte France.

“Mytho” was written by Anne Berest, a novelist who recently worked on Canal Plus’s woman-driven series “Paris etc.” The well-established crew includes production designer Colombe Raby, who is Xavier Dolan’s long-time collaborator and just worked on “My Life with John R. Donovan.

The rest of the cast will be announced shortly. The series will start shooting in mid-May near Paris.

At MipTV, Federation Entertainment will also start selling “Undercover,” the Flemish crime thriller series which is set to make its world premiere at Canneseries.

More TV

  • WILL & GRACE -- "It's A

    'Will & Grace' Bosses on How First Revival Season Finale Sets Up Season 2

    Pascal Breton’s Federation Entertainment has acquired international rights to “Mytho,” a series drama which will be directed by Fabrice Gobert, the creator of Canal Plus’s hit supernatural series “The Returned.” The series is being produced by Bruno Nahon at Unité de Production. The well-seasoned French producer is behind a flurry of critically acclaimed films, notably […]

  • Roseanne revival

    'Roseanne' Slammed on Twitter for 'Reductive, Belittling' 'They're Just Like Us' Joke

    Pascal Breton’s Federation Entertainment has acquired international rights to “Mytho,” a series drama which will be directed by Fabrice Gobert, the creator of Canal Plus’s hit supernatural series “The Returned.” The series is being produced by Bruno Nahon at Unité de Production. The well-seasoned French producer is behind a flurry of critically acclaimed films, notably […]

  • Shooting Begins on the BBC's Adaptation

    First Look at the BBC's Adaptation of H.G. Wells' 'The War of the Worlds'

    Pascal Breton’s Federation Entertainment has acquired international rights to “Mytho,” a series drama which will be directed by Fabrice Gobert, the creator of Canal Plus’s hit supernatural series “The Returned.” The series is being produced by Bruno Nahon at Unité de Production. The well-seasoned French producer is behind a flurry of critically acclaimed films, notably […]

  • The Last OG

    TV News Roundup: Tracy Morgan's 'Last O.G.' Scores Record Ratings for TBS

    Pascal Breton’s Federation Entertainment has acquired international rights to “Mytho,” a series drama which will be directed by Fabrice Gobert, the creator of Canal Plus’s hit supernatural series “The Returned.” The series is being produced by Bruno Nahon at Unité de Production. The well-seasoned French producer is behind a flurry of critically acclaimed films, notably […]

  • Jersey Shore Family Vacation

    How 'Jersey Shore' Revival Will Find Its Groove in the Current Political Climate

    Pascal Breton’s Federation Entertainment has acquired international rights to “Mytho,” a series drama which will be directed by Fabrice Gobert, the creator of Canal Plus’s hit supernatural series “The Returned.” The series is being produced by Bruno Nahon at Unité de Production. The well-seasoned French producer is behind a flurry of critically acclaimed films, notably […]

  • Judge Judy CBS series

    Judge Judy's $45 Million Salary Is Not Unreasonable, Says New Ruling

    Pascal Breton’s Federation Entertainment has acquired international rights to “Mytho,” a series drama which will be directed by Fabrice Gobert, the creator of Canal Plus’s hit supernatural series “The Returned.” The series is being produced by Bruno Nahon at Unité de Production. The well-seasoned French producer is behind a flurry of critically acclaimed films, notably […]

  • Rachel Maddow Tops Sean Hannity, Becomes

    Rachel Maddow Tops Sean Hannity in March, Fox News Host Tops 2018 Q1

    Pascal Breton’s Federation Entertainment has acquired international rights to “Mytho,” a series drama which will be directed by Fabrice Gobert, the creator of Canal Plus’s hit supernatural series “The Returned.” The series is being produced by Bruno Nahon at Unité de Production. The well-seasoned French producer is behind a flurry of critically acclaimed films, notably […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad