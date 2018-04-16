‘Fear the Walking Dead’: Morgan Finds Little Peace in Move to Texas (SPOILERS)

SPOILER ALERT: Do not keep reading if you have not seen the Season 4 premiere of “Fear the Walking Dead,” entitled “What’s Your Story?”

Lennie James made his official debut on “Fear the Walking Dead,” with his character Morgan Jones making a long trek from Virginia to Texas.

The episode opens with another new “Fear the Walking Dead” character, John Dorie played by Garret Dillahunt, sitting by his lonesome next to his truck by a campfire in the woods. When he hears a twig snap, he calls out in hopes that it’s another person and not a zombie. Having not heard his voice for some time, John feels compelled to share most of his backstory. He was living alone in a cabin when the outbreak happened, until a woman named Laura came to his door. Somehow they became separated and now he has spent the last year looking for her. A zombie stumbles out of the woods, with John gunning it down with an impressive quick draw display. As it falls, he sees Morgan standing just behind it.

The episode flashes back to just after the Season 8 finale of “The Walking Dead,” with Morgan having taken up residency in the garbage dump previously occupied by Jadis and the Scavengers. He is visited by Jesus, Carol, and Rick, all of whom try to convince him to return to life among the other survivors. Instead, Morgan decides to pack up and hit the road. He slowly makes his way to Texas by walking, running, and driving. Along the way, he comes across a man in a car with an injured leg. He tries to leave the man some bandages but the man refuses his help. Now caught up with the present, John asks Morgan if he has encountered a woman carrying a pistol identical to the Old West six shooter John carries. Morgan cannot wait to get away from John, but John insists Morgan stay a while and catch a little sleep in the back of his truck. Morgan reluctantly agrees, but finds himself unable to sleep. He slips away in the middle of the night.

Related 'Walking Dead' Recap: Season 8 Finale Brings All-Out War to a Head (SPOILERS) Amazon Takes U.K. Rights to AMC's 'Dietland'

Morgan continues his lonely trek until he is knocked out by three men. They rifle through his bag, taking all the supplies he has with him. Morgan says they can keep his food if they will leave him his bo staff, but they clearly plan to kill him. Suddenly, John arrives and shoots a pistol out of the lead bad guy Leland’s hand. Unfortunately, the bad guy’s backup gets the drop on John, holding him at gunpoint along with Morgan. Things look dire until the arrival of Althea, or Al, played by Maggie Grace. She pulls up in a massive SWAT vehicle and offers to trade a case of instant noodles for John and Morgan’s lives.

Maggie drives the pair to an old trailer park, where she reveals her true intentions: she is a journalist and wants to record their stories on a camera she carries. John is willing to share his story, telling Al more about Laura. Morgan, however, refuses and instead sets out again. John chases after him to wish him well and offer him a clean pair of socks (even in the apocalypse, a good pair of socks goes a long way). But their parting moment is interrupted when Leland and his men arrive, planning to steal Al’s vehicle. Al slows their plans down when she pitches her keys off into the distance, while John unwittingly unleashes a large group of walkers from a nearby trailer.

Morgan climbs up onto the roofs of the trailers to fight one of Leland’s men who is sniping at John and Al with a rifle. In the process, he takes a bullet to the leg but still manages to tackle the gunman, with both men falling through the roof of a trailer. The inside of the trailer is filled with zombies, one of whom was a soldier with grenades attached to his uniform. Morgan pulls the pin on a grenade and throws the zombie into the middle of the room before taking shelter in the bathtub.

Outside, Leland found Al’s keys but she tricked him by throwing another set she had on her rather than the actual keys. They fight, but John wounds Leland, allowing Al to escape as Leland is set upon by the dead. Al then uses a pair of machine guns mounted in her vehicle to dispatch the remaining zombies.

The trio hits the road once again, with Morgan agreeing to share some of his story with Al for her story. But he is still intent on going it alone, walking away despite the bullet in his leg. He comes across the car that had the man with the leg wound in it earlier in the episode, now abandoned on the side of the road. Morgan sees the man limping away and sets out after him. His progress is slow thanks to his leg, and two walkers quickly overtake him. John once again comes to the rescue and kills the walkers. Morgan has to see if the man from the car is dead or alive, but is crestfallen to see he is now a zombie. Morgan buries him on the side of the road and the trio decide to ride together again.

They see a girl crawling down the middle of the road and stop to investigate. The girl turns out to be Alicia. Once Al gets close enough, Alicia puts a knife to her throat while Victor, Nick, and Luciana spring from cover and hold the three at gunpoint.