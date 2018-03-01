‘Fatal Vows’ Renewed for Season 6 at Investigation Discovery (EXCLUSIVE)

“Fatal Vows” has been renewed for a sixth season at Investigation Discovery, Variety has learned exclusively.

The show, produced by CMJ Productions II Inc., is a documentary series which probes the depths of human psychology when a relationship goes sour. When marriages fall apart, divorce can turn deadly, leading some people to shocking acts they never imagined they were capable of, including murder.

The series’ experts Dr. Brian Russell–attorney, forensic and clinical psychologist– and psychotherapist/relationship expert Stacy Kaiser are also returning to provide commentary on the stories throughout the new season.

“’Fatal Vows’ is a staple on ID’s air, so we are delighted to partner with Brian, Stacy and CMJ Productions to bring a new season to our loyal viewers,” said Sara Kozak, senior vice president of production for Investigation Discovery.

“Fatal Vows” fifth season averaged a 0.3 in adults 18-49,topping out at number five on the list of original Saturday cable shows last May.

“CMJ Productions looks forward to working with our partners at ID and with Brian and Stacy on yet another great season,” said CMJ Productions president Judith Beauchemin. “‘Fatal Vows’ continues to be a major fan favorite as evidenced by the remarkable audience surge it experienced this past year, something that is somewhat rare in our industry for a mature series.” We can’t wait to see what new stories ‘Fatal Vows’ digs into for this new season.”