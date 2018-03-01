You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Fatal Vows’ Renewed for Season 6 at Investigation Discovery (EXCLUSIVE)

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All

“Fatal Vows” has been renewed for a sixth season at Investigation DiscoveryVariety has learned exclusively.

The show, produced by CMJ Productions II Inc., is a documentary series which probes the depths of human psychology when a relationship goes sour. When marriages fall apart, divorce can turn deadly, leading some people to shocking acts they never imagined they were capable of, including murder.

The series’ experts Dr. Brian Russell–attorney, forensic and clinical psychologist– and psychotherapist/relationship expert Stacy Kaiser are also returning to provide commentary on the stories throughout the new season.

“’Fatal Vows’ is a staple on ID’s air, so we are delighted to partner with Brian, Stacy and CMJ Productions to bring a new season to our loyal viewers,” said Sara Kozak, senior vice president of production for Investigation Discovery.

“Fatal Vows” fifth season averaged a 0.3 in adults 18-49,topping out at number five on the list of original Saturday cable shows last May.

“CMJ Productions looks forward to working with our partners at ID and with Brian and Stacy on yet another great season,” said CMJ Productions president Judith Beauchemin. “‘Fatal Vows’ continues to be a major fan favorite as evidenced by the remarkable audience surge it experienced this past year, something that is somewhat rare in our industry for a mature series.” We can’t wait to see what new stories ‘Fatal Vows’ digs into for this new season.”

More TV

  • Andrey Zvyagintsev Developing Russian-Language Drama with

    'Loveless' Helmer Andrey Zvyagintsev Developing Russian-Language Drama With Paramount

    “Fatal Vows” has been renewed for a sixth season at Investigation Discovery, Variety has learned exclusively. The show, produced by CMJ Productions II Inc., is a documentary series which probes the depths of human psychology when a relationship goes sour. When marriages fall apart, divorce can turn deadly, leading some people to shocking acts they never imagined they […]

  • America Ferrera Directing Superstore

    America Ferrera on Directing ‘Superstore’ and the Next Step in Amy and Jonah’s Relationship

    “Fatal Vows” has been renewed for a sixth season at Investigation Discovery, Variety has learned exclusively. The show, produced by CMJ Productions II Inc., is a documentary series which probes the depths of human psychology when a relationship goes sour. When marriages fall apart, divorce can turn deadly, leading some people to shocking acts they never imagined they […]

  • Qurate_Logo

    John Malone's Liberty Interactive, Owner of QVC and HSN, to Rename Itself 'Qurate'

    “Fatal Vows” has been renewed for a sixth season at Investigation Discovery, Variety has learned exclusively. The show, produced by CMJ Productions II Inc., is a documentary series which probes the depths of human psychology when a relationship goes sour. When marriages fall apart, divorce can turn deadly, leading some people to shocking acts they never imagined they […]

  • Survivor

    TV Ratings: 'Survivor' Premiere Helps CBS Snap NBC Win Streak

    “Fatal Vows” has been renewed for a sixth season at Investigation Discovery, Variety has learned exclusively. The show, produced by CMJ Productions II Inc., is a documentary series which probes the depths of human psychology when a relationship goes sour. When marriages fall apart, divorce can turn deadly, leading some people to shocking acts they never imagined they […]

  • Easterseals Disability Film Challenge founder Nic

    Disability Community Deserves More Visibility in Hollywood (Guest Column)

    “Fatal Vows” has been renewed for a sixth season at Investigation Discovery, Variety has learned exclusively. The show, produced by CMJ Productions II Inc., is a documentary series which probes the depths of human psychology when a relationship goes sour. When marriages fall apart, divorce can turn deadly, leading some people to shocking acts they never imagined they […]

  • Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are

    Ryan Seacrest Gets Support From Kelly Ripa: 'You Are a Privilege to Work With'

    “Fatal Vows” has been renewed for a sixth season at Investigation Discovery, Variety has learned exclusively. The show, produced by CMJ Productions II Inc., is a documentary series which probes the depths of human psychology when a relationship goes sour. When marriages fall apart, divorce can turn deadly, leading some people to shocking acts they never imagined they […]

  • Paul Feig

    Paul Feig Sets First-Look Pact With Lionsgate TV

    “Fatal Vows” has been renewed for a sixth season at Investigation Discovery, Variety has learned exclusively. The show, produced by CMJ Productions II Inc., is a documentary series which probes the depths of human psychology when a relationship goes sour. When marriages fall apart, divorce can turn deadly, leading some people to shocking acts they never imagined they […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad