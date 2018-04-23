‘Fast and Furious’ Animated Series From DreamWorks Animation Set at Netflix

An animated “Fast & Furious” series has been ordered at Netflix. The series is the first under an expansion of the company’s ongoing multi-year deal with DreamWorks Animation Television.

In the series, teenager Tony Toretto follows in the footsteps of his cousin Dom when he and his friends are recruited by a government agency to infiltrate an elite racing league serving as a front for a nefarious crime organization bent on world domination.

“We are excited to extend and expand our successful relationship with Netflix by not only delivering more high-quality DreamWorks programming, but connecting fans of Universal films with fascinating new stories,” said Margie Cohn, president of DreamWorks Animation Television. “Our new home at Universal marks an exciting new chapter for storytelling at our studio, and Fast & Furious is only the beginning.”

Tim Hedrick, who wrote for DreamWorks’ “Voltron: Legendary Defender” series, and Bret Haaland, who has produced DreamWorks’ animated shows like “All Hail King Julien” and “The Penguins of Madagascar,” will serve as executive producers and showrunners. Vin Diesel, Neal Moritz and Chris Morgan, who also serve as producers on the live-action “Fast & Furious” franchise, will serve as executive producers on the animated series as well.

The live-action film franchise has earned over $5 billion at the worldwide box office over eight films. The next film in the franchise hits theaters in July 2019, while chapters 9 and 10 arrive in April 2020 and April 2021.

Following Comcast-NBCUniversal’s acquisition of the animation studio, the relationship has been expanded to include a first look at DreamWorks Animation animated series based on Universal film properties. DreamWorks will also continue creating series based on original and acquired IP.

The expansion builds upon a five year relationship that has seen 14 original series debut on Netflix, including “Trollhunters” from Guillermo del Toro, “Spirit Riding Free,” and “All Hail King Julien,” with an additional four series slated to debut on Netflix in 2018.

“We are thrilled to take our fantastic partnership with DreamWorks Animation to the next level with new opportunities from the vast library of Universal Pictures,” said Melissa Cobb, vice president of kids and family for Netflix. “The ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise is a global phenomenon beloved by audiences of all ages, and we can’t wait to get started on the new animated series that will capture the action, heart, humor and global appeal of the feature films.”