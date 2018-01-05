‘Fargo’ Season 4 Expected to Air in 2019

A fourth season of “Fargo” could air in 2019, FX Networks CEO John Landgraf said Friday during his presentation at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

Landgraf said that he has spoken with series creator Noah Hawley and that Hawley has an idea for a new installment of the critically-acclaimed show. But given Hawley’s busy schedule, which includes working on a Doctor Doom movie, the new season would likely not air until next year. In addition, Hawley’s “Legion” will return to FX for a second season later this year. Back in the summer, Landgraf said he had not yet heard an idea for the fourth season.

At a panel for “Legion” later on, Hawley said, “It’s still early for me. I really love that world, but it’s still very much a question of asking if there’s something left to say with it and balancing tone.”

“I never want it to be something where people say, ‘Oh that thing. It’s the funny accents and the crime show,'” he continued.

“Fargo” Season 3 premiered on FX in April 2017. The season starred Ewan McGregor as twin brothers Ray and Emmit Stussy, as well as Mary Elizabeth Winstead, David Thewlis, and Carrie Coon. It went on to be nominated for 16 Emmy Awards, winning the award for Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special.

It is not out of the ordinary for long periods of time to elapse between seasons of “Fargo.” Season 2 of the series aired in October 2015, while Season 1 aired in April 2014. However, should the new season not arrive until 2019, it would be the longest break between seasons yet.