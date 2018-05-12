‘Family Guy’ and ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Renewed by Fox

Seth MacFarlane’s “Family Guy” has been renewed for a 16th season at Fox.

The half-hour animated raunchy family comedy from creator, executive producer and star MacFarlane stars the voice talent of Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mila Kunis and Mike Henry. The 16th season will also mark the 20th anniversary of the series.

The 15th season featured a special limited commercial interruption event episode and its 300th episode, and averaged 2.55 million total live viewers and a rating of 1.15 in the 18-49 demo. When looking at live+7, the series averages 10.6 multi-platform viewers and a 1.8 in the demo.

Family Guy” is a 20th Century Fox Television production. Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin serve as executive producers and showrunners, while Steve Callaghan, Danny Smith and Kara Vallow are executive producers alongside MacFarlane.

MacFarlane’s other Fox series, “The Orville,” was previously renewed, as was “9-1-1,” “Empire,” “Star,” “The Resident,” “The Gifted” and “The Simpsons.”

“Bob’s Burgers” has also been renewed for a ninth season at the network.

The animated comedy centering on the Belcher family stars the voice talents of H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz and Larry Murphy.

Loren Bouchard created the series and acts as executive producer and writer on it, alongside executive producer Jim Dauterive. The series hails is a co-production between 20th Century Fox Television and Bento Box Entertainment.

“Bob’s Burgers” won the Emmy for animated series in 2017. The eighth season averaged 2.37 million total live viewers and a 1.08 rating in the 18-49 demo. In live+7 the series sees 8.1 million total viewers and a 1.4 in the demo.

Both series are currently in production on their new seasons.

