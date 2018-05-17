Fall 2018-19 Network TV Schedule

With the broadcast lineups now set, here are the most interesting match-ups on the Fall 2018-19 TV schedule.

FALL 2018-19 SCHEDULE *N=NEW SHOW; NT=NEW TIME; ND=NEW DAY; ALL TIMES ET MONDAY 8PM 8:30PM 9PM 9:30PM 10PM 10:30 NBC The Voice Manifest (N) ABC Dancing with the Stars The Good Doctor CBS The Neighborhood (N) Happy Together (N) Magnum P.I. (N) Bull (NT) CW DC’s Legend’s of Tomorrow Arrow (ND) FOX The Resident 9-1-1

NBC has given the mystery-drama “Manifest” the choice post-“Voice” timeslot, while “Dancing with the Stars” and freshman hit “The Good Doctor” will continue to no doubt continue to be a potent combination for ABC. Fox will move up both “The Resident” and “9-1-1” from their midseason slots this season for fall bows for both shows’ sophomore runs. “9-1-1” proved to be a hit for Fox on Wednesdays, but airing against the second hour of “The Voice” will be it’s first real test.

The biggest news for Mondays this fall will be CBS, which has loaded up the first two hours of its lineup for the night with freshman shows rather than try to launch its new shows by attaching them to an established one. The only returning CBS show to air on Mondays will be “Bull,” which is being moved out of the Tuesdays at 9 pm slot it has occupied for its first two seasons.

TUESDAY 8PM 8:30PM 9PM 9:30PM 10PM 10:30 NBC The Voice This is Us New Amsterdam (N) ABC Roseanne The Kids are Alright (N) black-ish Splitting Up Together The Rookie (N) CBS NCIS FBI (N) NCIS: New Orleans CW The Flash Black Lightning FOX The Gifted Lethal Weapon

“Roseanne” will return in the fall rather than the spring, but still anchoring ABC’s Tuesday lineup. The hit revival will be used to launch freshman comedy “The Kids Are Alright,” while “Black-ish” will lead into the second season of “Splitting Up Together.” The Nathan Fillion ABC cop drama “The Rookie” will then go head-to-head with NBC’s new medical drama “New Amsterdam,” which has the advantage of a “This Is Us” lead in at 10. The Dick Wolf-produced CBS drama “FBI” will air against “This Is Us” in the slot previously occupied by “Bull,” in between “NCIS” and “NCIS: New Orleans,” all but guaranteeing the new show an audience of 10 million+ viewers a week. “This Is Us” will more than likely top it handily in the key demo, however. Fox has moved the Marvel drama “The Gifted” to Tuesdays at 8, leading into a now Clayne Crawford-less “Lethal Weapon.” The CW’s Tuesday lineup remains the same.

WEDNESDAY 8PM 8:30PM 9PM 9:30PM 10PM 10:30 NBC Chicago Med Chicago Fire Chicago P.D. ABC The Goldbergs American Housewife (new time) Modern Family Single Parents (N) A Millions Little Things (N) CBS Survivor Seal Team Criminal Minds CW Riverdale All American (N) FOX Empire Star

NBC is making Wednesdays all about Chicago, bringing together all three “Chicago” shows airing back-to-back. “American Housewife” will then move up an hour on ABC, with the show’s former time slot now occupied by freshman comedy “Single Parents.” ABC’s comedy lineup will then lead into the new drama “A Million Little Things,” which takes over the “Designated Survivor” slot. CBS and Fox have kept their Wednesday lineups from last season intact, with Fox routinely topping the night thanks to “Empire.” CW’s new football drama “All American” will get a solid lead in from “Riverdale,” which was previously used to try to launch “Dynasty.”

THURSDAY 8PM 8:30PM 9PM 9:30PM 10PM 10:30 NBC Superstore The Good Place Will & Grace I Feel Bad (N) Law & Order: SVU ABC Grey’s Anatomy Station 19 How to Get Away with Murder CBS The Big Bang Theory Young Sheldon Mom Murphy Brown (NT) S.W.A.T CW Supernatural Legacies (N) 5PM ET/8PM PT – 11PM+ FOX NFL Football Live

Fox will begin airing “Thursday Night Football” this year, meaning CBS will start “The Big Bang Theory” on Thursdays this fall rather than putting the show on Mondays to start the season as they have in the past. How well the powerhouse multi-cam and prequel series “Young Sheldon” will fare against the NFL remains to be seen. CBS’ revival of “Murphy Brown” will then air at 9:30. If “Murphy Brown” can pull off a ratings miracle like “Roseanne” did, CBS will at least be competitive with Fox football on Thursdays. NBC has kept most of its Thursday lineup the same, adding freshman comedy “I Feel Bad” in the former “Great News” slot while also moving “Law & Order: SVU” to Thursdays at 10 to clear the way for the “Chicago” block. “The Originals” spinoff “Legacies” will then air after perennial CW favorite “Supernatural.”

FRIDAY 8PM 8:30PM 9PM 9:30PM 10PM 10:30 NBC Blindspot Midnight, Texas Dateline NBC ABC Fresh Off the Boat (ND/NT) Speechless (ND/NT) Child Support (ND/NT) 20/20 CBS MacGyver Hawaii Five-0 Blue Bloods CW Dynasty Crazy Ex-Girlfriend FOX Last Man Standing The Cool Kids (N) Hells Kitchen

Fox is bringing “Last Man Standing” back to the same time slot it occupied on ABC. Only now it will air against ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat,” which was moved to Fridays along with “Speechless.” It will be interesting to see how Fox’s comedy block of “Last Man Standing” and freshman comedy “The Cool Kids” will fare against “MacGyver” on CBS. “Last Man Standing” averaged a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.4 million viewers in Live+Same Day during its final season on ABC. In its second season, “MacGyver” averaged a 0.8 and 6.8 million. “Dynasty” then moves to Fridays on CW after its surprising renewal, where it will be paired with the final season of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.”

SATURDAY 8PM 8:30PM 9PM 9:30PM 10PM 10:30 NBC Dateline Saturday Night Mystery Saturday Night Live (encores) ABC Saturday Night Football CBS Crimetime Saturday Crimetime Saturday 48 Hours FOX Fox Sports Saturday: Fox College Football *NBC will now air repeats of “SNL” with “20/20” moving to Fridays.

SUNDAY 7-8:20PM 8:20-11PM NBC Football Night in America NBC Sunday Night Football 7pm 8pm 9pm 10pm ABC America’s Funniest Home Videos DANCING WITH THE STARS: JUNIORS Shark Tank The Alec Baldwin Show (new title) CBS 60 Minutes God Friended Me (N) NCIS: Los Angeles Madam Secretary CW Supergirl (ND) Charmed (N) 7PM 7:30PM 8PM 8:30PM 9PM 9:30PM 10PM 10:30PM FOX NFL on Fox The OT The Simpsons Bob’s Burgers Family Guy REL

ABC will air no scripted programming on Sundays this fall, adding “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors” and the talk series “The Alec Baldwin Show.” CBS will air the light drama “God Friended Me” in the “Wisdom of the Crowd” slot, while Fox will launch live-action comedy “Rel” in “The Last Man on Earth” slot. Look for “Rel” to be more of a gainer in delayed viewing. For The CW, “Supergirl” moves to Mondays where it will be used to launch the reboot of “Charmed.”