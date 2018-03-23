TV News Roundup: Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Fahrenheit 451’ Sets HBO Premiere Date

In today’s roundup, HBO sets May premiere date for “Fahrenheit 451” and Showtime releases season two trailer for “I’m Dying Up Here.”

DATES

HBO Films announced “Fahrenheit 451,” starring Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon, will premiere on the network May 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The drama is based on Ray Bradbury’s classic novel of the same name, depicting a future where the media is an opiate, history is rewritten and “firemen” burn books.

FIRST LOOKS

“I’m Dying Up Here,” executive produced by Jim Carrey, Michael Aguilar and Dave Flebotte, will return for season two on May 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime. The show, which explores L.A.’s famed ’70s stand-up comedy scene, stars Melissa Leo and Ari Graynor. Watch the trailer for the new season below.

DEVELOPMENT

Acorn TV announced they have commissioned their first straight-to-series program with original British drama “London Kills.” Created for television and co-written by Paul Marquess, the show, about a team of top murder detectives, is currently casting and will go into production in May for a winter 2018 North American premiere.