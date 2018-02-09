You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Facebook Orders Elizabeth Olsen Dramedy to Series

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Elizabeth Olsen
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Facebook has given a series order to a 10-episode dramedy that will star and be executive produced by Elizabeth Olsen.

The series was created and executive produced by Kit Steinkellner. Lizzy Weiss will serve as showrunner. James Ponsoldt will executive produce and direct the pilot and additional episodes. Along with Olsen, Robin Schwartz, Marc Turtletaub and Peter Saraf will executive produce for Big Beach TV, with Cynthia Pett, Brad Petrigala, and Jon Liebman executive producing for Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Big Beach TV, a subsidiary of independent film powerhouse Big Beach, will serve as the studio. Details of the plot are being kept under wraps.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the group we have brought together for this show,” Olsen said. “Kit’s story has been near and dear to me for years and I can’t wait to share our dark, funny, and complicated show with the world. “

Olsen is repped by Gersh, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Sloane, Offer, Weber, and Dern. Ponsoldt is repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Frankfurt, Kurnit, Klein, & Selz. Steinkellner is repped by ICM Partners, Circle of Confusion and Felker, Toczek, Suddleson and Abramson. Lizzy Weiss is repped by UTA.

More TV

  • Elizabeth Olsen

    Facebook Orders Elizabeth Olsen Dramedy to Series

    Facebook has given a series order to a 10-episode dramedy that will star and be executive produced by Elizabeth Olsen. The series was created and executive produced by Kit Steinkellner. Lizzy Weiss will serve as showrunner. James Ponsoldt will executive produce and direct the pilot and additional episodes. Along with Olsen, Robin Schwartz, Marc Turtletaub […]

  • Jane The Virgin -- "Chapter Seventy-Four"

    Gina Rodriguez on Her ‘Jane The Virgin’ Directorial Debut: ‘I Found It Very Freeing’

    Facebook has given a series order to a 10-episode dramedy that will star and be executive produced by Elizabeth Olsen. The series was created and executive produced by Kit Steinkellner. Lizzy Weiss will serve as showrunner. James Ponsoldt will executive produce and direct the pilot and additional episodes. Along with Olsen, Robin Schwartz, Marc Turtletaub […]

  • Our Cartoon President

    TV Review: 'Our Cartoon President' From Executive Producer Stephen Colbert

    Facebook has given a series order to a 10-episode dramedy that will star and be executive produced by Elizabeth Olsen. The series was created and executive produced by Kit Steinkellner. Lizzy Weiss will serve as showrunner. James Ponsoldt will executive produce and direct the pilot and additional episodes. Along with Olsen, Robin Schwartz, Marc Turtletaub […]

  • North Korea's Hwang Chung Gum and

    TV Ratings: 2018 Winter Olympics Open Down From 2014

    Facebook has given a series order to a 10-episode dramedy that will star and be executive produced by Elizabeth Olsen. The series was created and executive produced by Kit Steinkellner. Lizzy Weiss will serve as showrunner. James Ponsoldt will executive produce and direct the pilot and additional episodes. Along with Olsen, Robin Schwartz, Marc Turtletaub […]

  • 'Tosh.0' Lands Three-Season Renewal From Comedy

    'Tosh.0' Lands Three-Season Renewal From Comedy Central

    Facebook has given a series order to a 10-episode dramedy that will star and be executive produced by Elizabeth Olsen. The series was created and executive produced by Kit Steinkellner. Lizzy Weiss will serve as showrunner. James Ponsoldt will executive produce and direct the pilot and additional episodes. Along with Olsen, Robin Schwartz, Marc Turtletaub […]

  • Donald Trump David Muir ABC News

    Beth Hoppe, Senior PBS Executive, Jumps to ABC News

    Facebook has given a series order to a 10-episode dramedy that will star and be executive produced by Elizabeth Olsen. The series was created and executive produced by Kit Steinkellner. Lizzy Weiss will serve as showrunner. James Ponsoldt will executive produce and direct the pilot and additional episodes. Along with Olsen, Robin Schwartz, Marc Turtletaub […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad