Facebook Orders Elizabeth Olsen Dramedy to Series

Facebook has given a series order to a 10-episode dramedy that will star and be executive produced by Elizabeth Olsen.

The series was created and executive produced by Kit Steinkellner. Lizzy Weiss will serve as showrunner. James Ponsoldt will executive produce and direct the pilot and additional episodes. Along with Olsen, Robin Schwartz, Marc Turtletaub and Peter Saraf will executive produce for Big Beach TV, with Cynthia Pett, Brad Petrigala, and Jon Liebman executive producing for Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Big Beach TV, a subsidiary of independent film powerhouse Big Beach, will serve as the studio. Details of the plot are being kept under wraps.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the group we have brought together for this show,” Olsen said. “Kit’s story has been near and dear to me for years and I can’t wait to share our dark, funny, and complicated show with the world. “

Olsen is repped by Gersh, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Sloane, Offer, Weber, and Dern. Ponsoldt is repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Frankfurt, Kurnit, Klein, & Selz. Steinkellner is repped by ICM Partners, Circle of Confusion and Felker, Toczek, Suddleson and Abramson. Lizzy Weiss is repped by UTA.