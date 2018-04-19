You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Bosch’ Producer Fabrik Entertainment Signs With UTA (EXCLUSIVE)

Production company Fabrik Entertainment has signed with United Talent Agency, Variety has learned.

“United Talent Agency is the ideal partner for Fabrik as we continue to expand our production slate and enjoy more interest from domestic and international distributors for our content,” said Henrik Bastin, Fabrik Entertainment CEO. “We are attracted to thought-provoking and cutting edge storytellers and subject matter and UTA will work to expand our influence among creatives and potential distribution partners.”

Fabrik, part or Red Arrow Studios, is the television-production company behind series such as “Bosch” and “The Killing.” Fabrik was acquired by Red Arrow Studios in 2011, the first major investment in the U.S. scripted programming marketplace by German company Red Arrow.

UTA’s global reach and impressive breadth of international talent and relationships means that they are the perfect partners for Fabrik Entertainment,” said Henrik Pabst, President of Red Arrow Studios International. “I look forward to working with both Fabrik and UTA in coproducing, financing and distributing major new scripted projects for international broadcasters and platforms.”

