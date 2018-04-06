‘Everything Sucks!’ Canceled After One Season at Netflix

Well, that certainly does suck.

Variety has confirmed that Netflix has canceled comedy series “Everything Sucks!” after just one season.

The series followed two groups of high school misfits from the A/V club and a Drama club who collide in 1996 Oregon. It starred Peyton Kennedy, Jahi Winston, Patch Darragh, Claudine Mboligikpelani Nako, Sydney Sweeney, Elijah Stevenson, Quinn Liebling, and Rio Mangini.

The series was created by Ben York Jones and Michael Mohan, who also served as executive producers. Midnight Radio’s Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg, Josh Appelbaum, and André Nemec also executive produced.

The series received mixed reviews from critics, with the show currently holding a 69% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. But many critics praised the show’s representation of LGBT youth. Variety’s Maureen Ryan wrote in her review of the series:

“There’s also a coming-out story at the heart of the show, one that isn’t unrealistic about the challenges of being gay in an American high school two decades ago (or now). It’s handled with surprising thoughtfulness, which makes this half-hour a natural companion to Netflix’s ‘One Day at a Time,’ a superior show that displays comparable (and admirable) earnestness on the topic.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of the cancellation.