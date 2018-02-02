Eva Longoria-Produced Drama ‘Grand Hotel’ Scores ABC Pilot Order

ABC has ordered two more pilot for the 2018-2019 season, one of which is executive produced by Eva Longoria.

That project is titled “Grand Hotel,” described as a soapy drama set against the backdrop of a Miami Beach hotel. It will center around the family who owns the business, the staff who run it, and the explosive secrets they hide under the perfect exterior. It is based on the Spanish series “Gran Hotel,” which was set in Spain at the turn of the 20th century.

Brian Tanen will write and executive produce. Longoria and Ben Spector will executive produce via their UnbeliEVAble banner. Oliver Bachert and Christian Gockel of Beta Films–the distributors of the original series–will also executive produce. ABC Studios will produce. ABC and UnbeliEVAble had previously tried developing the show last year.

Tanen is repped by UTA. Longoria is repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

ABC has also ordered the single-camera comedy “Three Rivers” to pilot. It follows Rebecca, who left her family’s Texas ranch years ago to work at an upscale hotel in New York. But after being promised ownership of the ranch by her smooth-talking cowboy dad Beau, she’s back and ready to utilize her big city tactics to turn their rustic ranch into a destination spot. Her father and siblings won’t make things easy on her, however.

Sherry Bilsing-Graham and Ellen Kreamer will write and executive produce with ABC Studios, where the pair is currently under an overall deal, producing. They have previously collaborated on shows such as “Friends,” “Joey,” “The New Adventures of Old Christine,” and “Veronica’s Closet.”