You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

European Commission Clears Discovery’s Deal for Scripps

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
seen at [EVENT NAME] at Discovery Communications on Monday, July 31, 2017 in New York. (Mark Von Holden/AP Images for Discovery Communications)
CREDIT: AP Images for Discovery Communications

European Union authorities have conditionally cleared Discovery Communications’ $14.6 billion deal for Scripps Networks Interactive.

The European Commission has ruled that Discovery must offer third-party distributors and platforms the right, on a non-exclusive and unbundled basis, to distribute the TVN24 and/or TVN24 BiS TV channels in Poland. Polish media firm TVN runs the channels and was acquired by Scripps in 2015.

Discovery said the green light from European authorities was an important step towards closing the transaction, which was announced last July. The company added that the deal is expected to close in the first quarter of this year.

“We are pleased with the positive decision of the European Commission,” said David Zaslav, president and CEO of Discovery. “We believe that joining the Discovery and Scripps Networks’ family of brands and assets will allow us to better serve our passionate fans with more content on more platforms worldwide, while at the same time optimizing our business for greater efficiency.”

More TV

  • Jason Alexander

    Jason Alexander to Guest Star on 'Young Sheldon' (EXCLUSIVE)

    European Union authorities have conditionally cleared Discovery Communications’ $14.6 billion deal for Scripps Networks Interactive. The European Commission has ruled that Discovery must offer third-party distributors and platforms the right, on a non-exclusive and unbundled basis, to distribute the TVN24 and/or TVN24 BiS TV channels in Poland. Polish media firm TVN runs the channels and […]

  • BETTER LATE THAN NEVER -- "To

    TV Ratings: 'Better Late Than Never' Finale Hits Season High

    European Union authorities have conditionally cleared Discovery Communications’ $14.6 billion deal for Scripps Networks Interactive. The European Commission has ruled that Discovery must offer third-party distributors and platforms the right, on a non-exclusive and unbundled basis, to distribute the TVN24 and/or TVN24 BiS TV channels in Poland. Polish media firm TVN runs the channels and […]

  • Discovery Orders Wildlife Film from BBC

    Discovery Channel Orders Wildlife Film from BBC Studios' Natural History Unit

    European Union authorities have conditionally cleared Discovery Communications’ $14.6 billion deal for Scripps Networks Interactive. The European Commission has ruled that Discovery must offer third-party distributors and platforms the right, on a non-exclusive and unbundled basis, to distribute the TVN24 and/or TVN24 BiS TV channels in Poland. Polish media firm TVN runs the channels and […]

  • seen at [EVENT NAME] at Discovery

    European Commission Clears Discovery’s Deal for Scripps

    European Union authorities have conditionally cleared Discovery Communications’ $14.6 billion deal for Scripps Networks Interactive. The European Commission has ruled that Discovery must offer third-party distributors and platforms the right, on a non-exclusive and unbundled basis, to distribute the TVN24 and/or TVN24 BiS TV channels in Poland. Polish media firm TVN runs the channels and […]

  • PyeongChang Winter Olympics

    NBCU, Peloton Will Stream Spin Classes from PyeongChang in Olympics Marketing Deal

    European Union authorities have conditionally cleared Discovery Communications’ $14.6 billion deal for Scripps Networks Interactive. The European Commission has ruled that Discovery must offer third-party distributors and platforms the right, on a non-exclusive and unbundled basis, to distribute the TVN24 and/or TVN24 BiS TV channels in Poland. Polish media firm TVN runs the channels and […]

  • Acorn SVOD Service Sets Australian Comedy

    Acorn SVOD Service Sets Australian Comedy 'Sando' as Next Original (EXCLUSIVE)

    European Union authorities have conditionally cleared Discovery Communications’ $14.6 billion deal for Scripps Networks Interactive. The European Commission has ruled that Discovery must offer third-party distributors and platforms the right, on a non-exclusive and unbundled basis, to distribute the TVN24 and/or TVN24 BiS TV channels in Poland. Polish media firm TVN runs the channels and […]

  • Warren Littlefield on John Mahoney: 'He

    Warren Littlefield on John Mahoney: 'He Was a Sweet, Gentle Soul'

    European Union authorities have conditionally cleared Discovery Communications’ $14.6 billion deal for Scripps Networks Interactive. The European Commission has ruled that Discovery must offer third-party distributors and platforms the right, on a non-exclusive and unbundled basis, to distribute the TVN24 and/or TVN24 BiS TV channels in Poland. Polish media firm TVN runs the channels and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad