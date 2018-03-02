Ethan Peck Cast in Lead Role on ABC Drama Pilot ‘For Love’

Ethan Peck has been cast in one of the lead roles of the ABC drama pilot”For Love,” Variety has learned.

“For Love” is described as an epic love triangle set against a grounded, secret world of magic in present day New Orleans. In the show, protagonist Hope Castille is shocked when she gets a call from her fiancé–five years after he was killed.

Peck will play Gabriel Dumaine, a member of the powerful Dumaine family and also a candidate in the upcoming mayoral race. Respectful of Hope’s loss, he’s very much in love with her and hoping to start a life with her, even though he realizes that might expose her to the dangerous secret the Dumaine family hides.

Peck, the grandson of legendary actor Gregory Peck, previously starred in the ABC Family (now Freeform) series adaptation of “10 Things I Hate About You.” He played Patrick Verona, who was played by Heath Ledger in the original film. He has also appeared in shows like “Madam Secretary” and “Gossip Girl.” On the film side, he has appeared in “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” “The Curse of Sleeping Beauty,” and “In Time.”

He is repped by Untitled Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer.

Michael Cooney will write and executive produce “For Love” with Kim Moses also executive producing. John Dahl will direct and executive produce the pilot. ABC Studios will produce.