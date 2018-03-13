ESPN Orders NBA-Rookie Documentary Series for New Streaming Service (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
NBA Draft
CREDIT: AP/REX/Shutterstock

ESPN is filling the content pipeline for its new subscription streaming service.

The sports media giant has ordered an untitled documentary series that will follow select members of the NBA’s 2017-18 rookie class as they begin their professional-basketball journeys. Over eight episodes the players will be followed from their preparation for draft night through Summer League competition, training camp, and the regular season. The series is produced for ESPN by Winik Media and 441 productions, and will be exclusive to streaming service ESPN Plus.

“It will be really compelling, access-based programming, bringing fans closer to their favorite athletes, telling the story of the journey of adjusting to life in the NBA on the court and off the court,” said Connor Schell, executive vice president of content for ESPN. “I love being able to do storytelling like that and have it be at people’s fingertips.”

The series is the first for ESPN Plus to get an official greenlight publicly from the sports-media giant, though several more are in the works. Kobe Bryant last week in an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” discussed his new series, “Detail,” which will also be an ESPN Plus exclusive.

Related

ESPN Plus is set to launch this spring with a subscription price of $4.99 per month. The new platform is seen as a potential means of bringing some of the linear subscribers that ESPN has shed in recent years back into the company’s ecosystem through a mix of live events, original programming, and library content.

Details regarding programming for the new service have thus far been scant. ESPN has confirmed that that Plus will be the exclusive streaming home for all the films in its award-winning “30 for 30” documentary series, most of which have been unavailable to streaming viewers. Earlier this month, ESPN announced a new rights deal with the Sun Belt conference that will make hundreds of college sporting events available exclusively on the service.

“It’s going to give fans a deeper experience,” Schell said of Plus. “It gives us an opportunity to do some different original programming.”

More TV

  • NBA Draft

    ESPN Orders NBA-Rookie Documentary Series for New Streaming Service (EXCLUSIVE)

    ESPN is filling the content pipeline for its new subscription streaming service. The sports media giant has ordered an untitled documentary series that will follow select members of the NBA’s 2017-18 rookie class as they begin their professional-basketball journeys. Over eight episodes the players will be followed from their preparation for draft night through Summer […]

  • Nancy Dubuc

    Vice Media Confirms Nancy Dubuc as CEO, Shane Smith Moves to Executive Chairman

    ESPN is filling the content pipeline for its new subscription streaming service. The sports media giant has ordered an untitled documentary series that will follow select members of the NBA’s 2017-18 rookie class as they begin their professional-basketball journeys. Over eight episodes the players will be followed from their preparation for draft night through Summer […]

  • The Fosters 100th Episode

    'The Fosters' Team on Holding a Mirror Up to Family and Societal Issues for 100 Episodes

    ESPN is filling the content pipeline for its new subscription streaming service. The sports media giant has ordered an untitled documentary series that will follow select members of the NBA’s 2017-18 rookie class as they begin their professional-basketball journeys. Over eight episodes the players will be followed from their preparation for draft night through Summer […]

  • Sanaa Hamri Empire

    Sanaa Hamri Inks New Overall Deal With 20th Century Fox TV

    ESPN is filling the content pipeline for its new subscription streaming service. The sports media giant has ordered an untitled documentary series that will follow select members of the NBA’s 2017-18 rookie class as they begin their professional-basketball journeys. Over eight episodes the players will be followed from their preparation for draft night through Summer […]

  • FOR THE PEOPLE - "Pilot" -

    ‘For The People’ Cast on Their Characters’ ‘Coming of Age’ Stories

    ESPN is filling the content pipeline for its new subscription streaming service. The sports media giant has ordered an untitled documentary series that will follow select members of the NBA’s 2017-18 rookie class as they begin their professional-basketball journeys. Over eight episodes the players will be followed from their preparation for draft night through Summer […]

  • Katy Perry American Idol

    TV Ratings: 'American Idol' Falls to 'The Voice' in Monday Debut

    ESPN is filling the content pipeline for its new subscription streaming service. The sports media giant has ordered an untitled documentary series that will follow select members of the NBA’s 2017-18 rookie class as they begin their professional-basketball journeys. Over eight episodes the players will be followed from their preparation for draft night through Summer […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad